Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC With Minor Cuts

Filmmakers, as well as actors, do a lot of hard work in order to make a good film. But there is a very important factor that must be cleared so the film releases, and that is getting a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to a report in a leading entertainment website, the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D got a thumbs up from the CBFC.

CBFC cuts off a word from Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D has been passed by CBFC with no major cuts, claims the report. The CBFC only had to make a small cut in the movie. The Board decided to censor the word 'a**hole' in the movie. It has only been mentioned once in the film and the makers are asked to mute it out.

Two more changes are made in the movie. The logos of all the liquor brands are to be blurred in the film. The second change is that the anti-alcohol disclaimer was replaced and another one in Hindi was also added.

The report has also quoted a source close to the film saying that the team of Street Dancer 3D has gladly made the said changes. They are also very glad that no major cuts were imposed.

The source also revealed to a media portal that the film has been given U/A certificate. The movie is a clean entertainer that can be enjoyed by family and friends. The source also claimed that the movie gives out a nice message of patriotism so its release is ideal around Republic Day.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D is 150 minutes long, as the report claims. The source talked about how the dance, music, masti, emotions and characters played by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the movie will not make it seem like a lengthy one.

Street Dancer 3D will also become the first Hindi major film to unveil the new logo and certificate of CBFC. The new design was unveiled by Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, on August 30, 2019. It will also now include a QR code.

