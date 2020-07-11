6 Years Of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania': Sidharth Shukla's Fans Say 'your Debut Is Special'

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocked 6 years on July 11 and the frenzy fans of the film cannot hold on to their excitement. Despite Alia and Varun grabbing most screen time, fans are celebrating Sidharth Shukla's debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. To celebrate the special occasion, they started trending hashtag #6yearsofHSKD on Twitter.

Sidharth Shukla fans trend #6yearsofHSKD

From Varun’s one-liners to Alia’s on-point dialogues, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania's dialogues were downright amazing. Apart from the dialogues, the chartbuster's songs were the highlight of the film. Television actor, Sidharth who gained fame and became a popular house name after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, was showered love on the micro-blogging site. Sharing videos and images of Shukla from the movie, fans remembered his character 'Angad Bedi'. One of the users shared a still from the film and confessed that the only motivation behind watching the film for her was Sidharth Shukla. In the caption, she wrote that the film will always be close to her heart, and the only reason she watched the film several times was Sidharth Shukla. The user also commented that watching him on the big screen was just magical.

Its six years

Sidharth i watched two consecutive shows on my 14 birthday n it feels like yesterday



It released on my bday n considered it as a gift to me



I wish to see you back on big screen really soon

And hoping u come n wish me today

I love you@sidharth_shukla#6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/TAFY6HaMF0 — 𝓝𝓲𝓭𝔃_𝔀𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓮𝓼 💫🦋 (@nirvana_nidz) July 11, 2020

#HumptySharmaKiDulhania Completed its 6 Years. @sidharth_shukla 's role as Angad Bedi was played so well, and its main attractive part of this film. And He won Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performance in his debut film.

Celebrating #6YearsOfHSKD. pic.twitter.com/sO27V17gnh — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) July 11, 2020



Another user praised Sidharth’s journey in the industry and wrote that 6 years ago, a TV actor featured on the big screen. The user further mentioned that though Sidharth was given a second lead, however, he still stole the show with his good looks and charming personality. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that six years back her favourite actor made his Bollywood debut. According to the user, the film is a banger because of Sidharth’s character 'Angad Bedi.

Another user chimed in and wrote that Sidharth Shukla’s role as Angad Bedi was played very well. The user also reminded other fans of the actor about the awards that his character bagged at various award shows. Another user mentioned that the film released on her birthday and she was so much enthralled by the acting of Siddharth Shukla that she watched two shows consecutively in the theatres.



'S I D H A R T H S H U K L A'~ the name that trends almost every day! The power this man holds is unmatched ♤ We as his supporters will always have his back!@sidharth_shukla It is only up from here, No downward spiral☆#SidharthShukla #6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD #6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/0mNI72lIEC — 🖤 (@sidandsana) July 11, 2020

6 years Ago, a TV actor came To Big screen... Nd it was Vini Vidi Vici situation.Although he Has Given second lead, But he stole D show. After Shivraj Shekhar, we r mad abt Angad Bedi Then.. Drooling🤤 over his Hot physique, flawless acting @sidharth_shukla awesome#6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/Ps9r46d07l — 🇮🇳 K😎EL CHIRPS 🐦™🖤❤ (@koelsometimes) July 11, 2020

Confession: I dont watch Indian movies much but after Bigg boss I watched it for @sidharth_shukla only :) #6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/PjaoB7YNXi — Jiya 🥀🦋 (@Ohudeadppl) July 11, 2020

This movie will always be close to my heart.❤️

The only reason.. I watched HSKD lot of times is only u Siddi boy.

Watching u on big screen is just magical... wishing u a great success ahead.

Celebrating #6YearsOfHSKD with @sidharth_shukla ❤️❤️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/wn8WIABDKg — Priya🖤Sid❤️ (@PriyaSan8) July 11, 2020

Congratulations for #6YearsOfHSKD@sidharth_shukla ur 1st debut is special to us just like it is for u. Angad Bedi is an integral & always a special part of the film & you did a fab job. Many more to come Sid you gonna keep ruling hearts with ur talent. Aameen❤️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/lvNOKgGGba — 🥀shivi 🖤 (@bedazzledblue26) July 11, 2020

