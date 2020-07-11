Last Updated:

6 Years Of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania': Sidharth Shukla's Fans Say 'your Debut Is Special'

Despite Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan grabbing most screen time, fans are celebrating Sidharth Shukla's debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as film clocks six years

6 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania': Netizens are drooling over Sidharth Shukla

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocked 6 years on July 11 and the frenzy fans of the film cannot hold on to their excitement. Despite Alia and Varun grabbing most screen time, fans are celebrating Sidharth Shukla's debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. To celebrate the special occasion, they started trending hashtag #6yearsofHSKD on Twitter.

Sidharth Shukla fans trend #6yearsofHSKD

From Varun’s one-liners to Alia’s on-point dialogues, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania's dialogues were downright amazing. Apart from the dialogues, the chartbuster's songs were the highlight of the film. Television actor, Sidharth who gained fame and became a popular house name after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, was showered love on the micro-blogging site. Sharing videos and images of Shukla from the movie, fans remembered his character 'Angad Bedi'. One of the users shared a still from the film and confessed that the only motivation behind watching the film for her was Sidharth Shukla. In the caption, she wrote that the film will always be close to her heart, and the only reason she watched the film several times was Sidharth Shukla. The user also commented that watching him on the big screen was just magical. 

Another user praised Sidharth’s journey in the industry and wrote that 6 years ago, a TV actor featured on the big screen. The user further mentioned that though Sidharth was given a second lead, however, he still stole the show with his good looks and charming personality. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that six years back her favourite actor made his Bollywood debut. According to the user, the film is a banger because of Sidharth’s character 'Angad Bedi. 

Another user chimed in and wrote that Sidharth Shukla’s role as Angad Bedi was played very well. The user also reminded other fans of the actor about the awards that his character bagged at various award shows. Another user mentioned that the film released on her birthday and she was so much enthralled by the acting of Siddharth Shukla that she watched two shows consecutively in the theatres. 
 

