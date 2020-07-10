Can Salman Khan As Smolder Win Against Jurgen In Jumanji: The Next Level's Hindi Remake?

Jumanji: The Next Level is the second instalment of the new Jumanji movies. The plot revolves around the original group who decide to go back to the mysterious game after Spencer goes missing. They travel to unexplored parts and encounter a drought-affected land whose future rests on a single stone. They have to acquire the stone from the villain Jurgen and make sure Jumanji returns back to its green state. If this action-comedy movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a cast that seems perfect for it.

Dr Smolder Bravestone- Salman Khan

He is one of the main characters of the game who this time comes with a weakness. He would not be able to escape the wrath of Jumanji without dying. Known for his action sequences, Salman Khan seems perfect for this role.

Professor Shelly- Aamir Khan

He is another one of the main characters of the game. He also comes with new weaknesses of heat, sun and sand. Known for his comic timing and brilliant acting, Aamir Khan seems perfect for this role.

Mouse- Milind Soman

He is the third main character of the group who has developed a new ability of linguistics. He can now talk to animals. Known for his good acting and fitness, Milind Soman seems perfect for the role.

Ruby Roundhouse- Tara Sutaria

She is the other main character of the Jumanji group who gets a new skill for this level. She can now wield nunchucks. Known for her great acting skills, Tara Sutaria seems perfect for the role.

Seaplane- Ayushmann Khurrana

He is the aircraft pilot and one of the avatars in the game. Known for his great acting skills, Ayushmann Khurrana seems perfect for this role.

Jurgen- Gulshan Grover

He is the new villain for the movie who known to be an iron-fist warlord. He was also behind the murder of Bravestone’s parents. Known for playing villainous roles on screen, Gulshan Grover might be just the person for this role.

