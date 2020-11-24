Fans Call Kiara Advani A 'surprise Package' As 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Trailer Drops!

Bollywood’s well-known actor Kiara Advani's awaited movie Indoo Ki Jawani is all set for a theatrical release on December 11, 2020. The makers of the movie, who were earlier considering the movet the release to OTT platform due to the pandemic, have now decided to go for a theatrical release as a mark of support to cinemas. Recently, on November 23, 2020, the official trailer of Indoo Ki Jawani was released and it has set the internet on fire. Read further ahead to know all about how fans have reacted towards the Indoo Ki Jawani trailer.

Indoo Ki Jawani trailer

Indoo Ki Jawani trailer starts with the introduction of Kiara Advani as Indira Gupta, fondly called as “Indoo”. Indoo is shown living in the vibrant city of Delhi and is in search of a nice boy whom she can date. On the suggestion of her best friend, Indoo then goes on to meet many different types of boys online but finds out that they are more interested in physical relationships than an emotional one.

A little ahead in the trailer, Aditya Seal is introduced as Samar, who is a decent and well-mannered boy and says that he is from Hyderabad. He is exactly what Indoo wants but there is a small problem as he seems to be a Pakistani terrorist on the run from Indian police. Now, the audience will see how Indoo tries to protect Samar while also falling hopelessly in love with him. From the very start of the trailer, fans can see that Indoo is a very modern and smart girl. Kiara Advani's playfulness complements the character of Indira Gupta quite well and she completely fits into the character without any trouble.

Fan reactions

The way Kiara Advani coming out as a surprise package..from Preeti to Monica to Indoo!!! ❤️ She has so much potential & is fabulous in the trailer!!! Love it to bits! 🔥❣️@advani_kiara WAY TO GO! ❤️ #IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawanitrailer @AdityaSeal_ pic.twitter.com/7mJ6jKWZMP — KULDEEP MISHRA (@kdmishra525) November 23, 2020

Definately @advani_kiara Garu will rule like a Queen in coming days.. all the best for your upcoming projects nd also want to see you in Telugu films also.. Love you kiara Garu ❤️❤️❤️#IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawaniTrailer #KiaraAdvani @KiaraFanTrends @club_kiara pic.twitter.com/JmNTTJiA0p — Bharath DHFM (@bablu4_bharath) November 23, 2020

Watched #IndooKiJawaniTrailer And I Am Totally In Awesomeness Of @advani_kiara As Indoo ♥ She Is Looking So Cute And Beautiful. Her Dilougue Delivery And Expressions ❤🔥 . Can't Wait To Watch Her In The Movie . Totally Steals The Show 😍 #IndooKiJawani #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/5OFsFyT0Cc — Abhijeet Kumar (@Abhijeet299) November 23, 2020

About Indoo Ki Jawani

Bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani will mark the debut of Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta in Bollywood. Indoo Ki Jawani cast has Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, and Mallika Dua as lead characters. Kiara Advani will be seen playing the character of a feisty Ghaziabad girl whose left and right swipes on the dating app lead to entertaining chaos, in this December 11, 2020, theatrical release.

