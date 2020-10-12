Kiara Advani & Aditya Seal Wrap Up 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Shoot, Latter Extends Gratitude

On October 11, model-actor Aditya Seal took to his social media handle and shared a picture, featuring Kiara Advani, to announce the wrap of his upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. In the photo, the lead actors of Indoo Ki Jawani were seen posing with all-smiling faces. Instagramming the photo, Aditya wrote, "And it’s a wrap!!".

Indoo Ki Jawani team wraps up shoot

Aditya Seal's caption further read, "Its been a fantastic ride with the pretty #Indoo @kiaraaliaadvani Couldnt have asked for a better co-star Having said that, a film never gets made without a team and oh what a fantastic team we got. My director @abirsenguptaa is one of the most sorted people i have known..havent met a person who is so clear about their characters". He tagged the makers of the upcomer and asserted that they have made this journey "smooth and memorable". He concluded the caption and wrote, "You’ll have taken such good care of me, for which i cant thank you’ll enough. Love you and thank you from the bottom of my heart". Scroll down to take a look at Aditya Seal's Instagram post.

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 62k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, Seal's co-star Kiara Advani showered love on the post as she left a red-heart emoticon. On the other hand, actors such as Krystle D'Souza, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and many others expressed their excitement for Indoo Ki Jawani. Many from Aditya's 421k followers took to the comments section and flooded it with best wishes.

Indoo Ki Jawani details

Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani will mark the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. The upcomer is a coming-of-age comedy film. Along with the lead actors, the film will also see Mallika Dua, a popular social media influencer, in a pivotal character. Kiara will be seen playing the title role of a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes on dating app results in hilarious chaos. In mid-September, the makers dropped the first song, Hasina Pagal Deewani.

(Image courtesy: Kiara Advani & Aditya Seal Instagram)

