Kiara Advani Took To Instagram To Wish Her Sister Ishita Advani On Her 30th Birthday; See

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish her sister Ishita Advani on her birthday. The Kabir Singh actor posted a series of photos on her stories, featuring her sister Ishita and herself. Ranging from the siblings' childhood photos to their current pictures, Kiara Advani gave her fans a glimpse of her relationship with her sister, Ishita. The actor who is currently in Chandigarh shooting for her upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor shared some priceless moments with her sister on her social media. Read on to know more about Kiara Advani's wish for her sibling who turned a year older today.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Receives Adorable Gift From Her Grandmother, Shares Glimpse

Kiara Advani's Instagram birthday wish for sister Ishita Advani

The Good Newwz actor shared a series of photos with Ishita Advani, who turned 30 years old today. Kiara Advani's photos give her fans an insight about her relationship with her sister Ishita and her most valuable and priceless moments spent with her sister. The pictures are from their childhood, them taking a nap together and Ishita Advani using Kiara as a pillow.

Also Read | For Kiara Advani & Vijay, It's All About Tying The Knot This Wedding Season; Watch Video

Kiara Advani can be seen having a gala time with Ishita in this picture which Kiara has captioned, "To many more adventures together". Both the girls can are posing for the camera in a scenic location with a lot hot air balloons behind them in the sky. Another one of her pictures show the siblings dressed up in an Indian ensemble and smiling away.

Also Read | Is Kiara Advani Dating Someone? Actor Finally Reveals Her Relationship Status

The actor also posted a cute and cozy picture with her sister where Ishita can be seen using Kiara as a pillow. The collage that Kiara shared had their childhood pictures and photos from them vacationing together. One more picture posted by Kiara shows both the sisters dressed in blingy outfits with the actor captioning it "Blingy behen".

Also Read | Karwa Chauth: Kiara Advani Decorates Her Mother's Hands With Mehendi On The Occasion

When Ishita got engaged in December last year, Kiara Advani expressed her happiness with a an Instagram post that read, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family.. you passed with flying colors! The first addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Also Read | 'Jug Jug Jiyo' Cast: Neetu Kapoor, YouTuber Prajakta Kohli & Other Leads In Upcoming Flick

Image Credits: Kiara Advani Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.