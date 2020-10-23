Kiara Advani Says She Had To Google 'how To Use A Vibrator' For The Lust Stories Scene

Netflix’s Lust Stories made a lot of noise among the masses for its unique storyline. Lust Stories was a compilation of four short movies that revolved around the unfulfilled sexual desires of women. Kiara Advani had starred in one of the short films from Lust Stories. Recently, the actor opened up about the scene where she uses a vibrator and how she prepared for the same.

Here is how Kiara Advani prepare for the vibrator scene

In a candid chat on Neha Dhupia’s podcast show No Filter Neha, Kiara Advani has opened up about the scene in Netflix's Lust Stories where she had to use a vibrator. She has said that she had to Google how to use the device as she had no previous experience with it. She has also said that she had seen the film The Ugly Truth where there was a similar scene, and it helped her prepare for the scene.

She also went on to add that she did not want to overdo the scene and hence, had mentally prepared herself. She also did not take too many takes for that scene. She also added it was like doing fake yoga breathing and pretending.

Kiara Advani in Lust Stories plays the role of a school teacher called Megha who gets married to Paras played Vicky Kaushal. When they consummate their marriage, Megha realises that Paras cannot fulfil her sexual desires. She is then given a vibrator to satisfy herself by Neha Dhupia who plays the role of a fellow teacher, Rekha, at the school.

Kiara Advani is one of the most versatile upcoming actors of Bollywood. She has delivered stellar performances in various of her movies like MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Good Newzz. She also made a special appearance in the song Kudi Nu Nachne De from the movie Angrezi Medium.

Kiara Advani has power-packed releases lined up. She is going to star opposite Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. The movie is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9, 2020. She is also is going to star in Indoo Ki Jawani alongside Aditya Seal. She is also going to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aryan.

Image courtesy- @kiaraaliaadvani Instagram

