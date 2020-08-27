Fans Go Berserk As Anushka-Virat Announce Pregnancy, Say 'god Bless Little Kohli'

Anushka Sharma recently took to her social media handles and announced that she is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli. The couple even revealed that they are expecting the arrival of their bundle of joy in January 2021. Ever since the news broke, fans of the couple have been taking to social media to shower them with love and wishes.

Fans go berserk after Anushka Sharma's pregnancy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their social media handles and shared the big news with their fans. In the picture shared, Anushka Sharma wore a beautiful black polka dot dress, while Virat was seen wearing a light grey round neck t-shirt with white trousers. They captioned their posts on their respective social media handles with, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021". Check out the post below.

Fans go gaga over the announcement

In no time fans flooded the posts with their comments and reactions. Celebrities, cricketers and fans of the couple wished the couple well and poured much love. West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actors Samantha Akkineni, Varun Dhawan and Kajal Aggarwal were among the first few people to comment on the posts and send love and warm regards to the couple.

Numerous fans gushed to social media to share how happy the news made them. Many fans wrote that this news was one of the few news pieces that made them happy in 2020. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Image source: Anushka Sharma Instagram screenshot

Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 27, 2020

Congratulations bhabhi ðŸ˜

Chota Virat pic.twitter.com/49qXSMwCAn — Wellu (@Wellutwt) August 27, 2020

Oh my God ðŸ™..... many many Congratulations to both of you â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ .. my favourite people ðŸ˜˜ — ~Nikki~ (@Nikita_398) August 27, 2020

Virushka ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Made for each other ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Stay happiest & blessed always ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Surbhi â¤ï¸ (@Surbhi_M19) August 27, 2020

Woohooo!!! Celebration time ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒ Happiness is universal. Congratulations Anushka and @imVkohli ðŸ¤— — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 27, 2020

Wow!! CONGRATS Anushka!!

Yayy!! Virushka on the way pic.twitter.com/K9kJxy27Zo — Shabana Diana (@DianaShabana) August 27, 2020

A Big Congrats to both of you... @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma nd That Lil Baby... God Bless All of You... Have a great Healthy dearest #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/VtN0HbO4oN — Savan (@iamsavan_) August 27, 2020

A Big Congrats to both of you... @imVkohli

@AnushkaSharma

nd That Lil Baby... God Bless All of You... Have a great Healthy dearest #AnushkaSharma #virat pic.twitter.com/mGy3te3ciO — ðŸ’« MB ðŸŒï¸‍â™‚ï¸ (@De_Stanler) August 27, 2020

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero in which she shared the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post that, Anushka had taken a sabbatical from acting and started focusing on producing web series. She is currently enjoying the success of her productions Paatal Lok and Bulbul. The Bollywood actor has taken it upon herself to provide clutter-breaking roles for women in the industry.

Soon to be father Virat Kohli is currently in the UAE for the upcoming IPL 2020 competition where he is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich league which will start from September 19. The IPL 2020 final is scheduled to be played on November 10 post which the RCB captain will directly fly to Australia for a long tour starting in December. Virat Kohli will be in Australia during the birth of his first child and it remains to be seen if the RCB captain chooses to stay with his wife or be on international duty.

Image credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram and screenshot of a tweet from @Nilzrav

