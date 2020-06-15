Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manish Malhotra Remembers Sushant In An Emotional Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has brought the Bollywood film industry in immense shock and despair. Bollywood celebrities have been using their social media portals to express their condolences and emotions. Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account to give a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Manish Malhotra pours out his sadness

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share a video of Sushant Singh Rajput from Manish's fashion show. The video shows a slow-motion video of Sushant Singh Rajput walking on the ramp. He can be seen smiling at the cameras and the audience. Later, Sushant's Chhichore co-star Shraddha Kapoor can be also seen with him. Manish joins the two and Manish and Sushant share a hug. Here is the video Manish shared:

Manish shared a long and heartfelt caption to the post. He wrote how he had met him once and thought that he would be a perfect fit for one of his collections. When he asked Sushant to walk for the show, he agreed immediately and also came for fittings. Manish Malhotra also wrote how Sushant was nervous about walking as he had never done it before. The designer had reminded him that he was a good actor and that he will do just fine as his smile is endearing and charming. Manish added how Shraddha and Sushant made a lovely pair together. Further, he wrote:

Today this is a wonderful cherished memory forever .. I woke up this morning thinking about him & still can’t believe it. It’s really sad and how I wish this had not happened. You will be dearly missed.

Manish Malhotra had also shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with his condolences hours after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide came out. He shared a selfie of himself along with Kriti Sanon and Sushant. In the caption of the post, Manish wrote how the news is shocking and heartbreaking. He called Sushant charming, friendly, warm and the one who was always smiling. In the end, he wrote that Sushant will be missed.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. As per recent developments, the provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging.

