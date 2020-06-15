Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Dulquer Salmaan & Other South Indian Film Actors Pay Tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire industry in a state of despair and shock. Several members of the film fraternity along with his fans have been pouring in condolences for the late actor and his family. Many actors of the South Indian film industry have also been mourning the loss of the actor.

South actors mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput wherein he expressed that he is heartbroken with this news. The actor also revealed that he did not know Sushant personally but this is something which has hit him in the gut. The Zoya Factor actor stated his grief in the passing away of such a talented and young actor. Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan's tweet.

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

Mahesh Babu called Sushant Singh Rajput a powerhouse of a talent

Maharishi actor Mahesh Babu also left an emotional tribute in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He stated that he is shocked beyond words to learn about Sushant's untimely demise. He further called Sushant a powerhouse of talent and wrote that he was too young to go. The actor offered his condolences and prayers to the late actor's family to cope with this tragic loss. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's tweet.

Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020

South actor Allu Arjun also expressed his shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He wrote that he is extremely saddened by this news. He called Sushant a good actor and revealed that he had always admired the Kedarnath actor's work. The actor offered his condolences to the late actor's family. Take a look at Allu Arjun's tweet.

Deeply Saddened by this news . A Good actor who’s work I really admired. Condolences to his Family , near n dear ones . Very deeply disturbed . RIP #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/aKE9qiB1Ah — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2020

Oh Baby actor Samantha Akkineni offered her condolences too in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on her social media. Along with it, she gave a heartfelt caption while mourning the demise of the Drive actor. Take a look at her post.

The MS Dhoni actor passed away at 34 years of age at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The Kai Po Che actor was found hanging by the ceiling fan in his room. According to media reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. However, the cops did not recover any suicide note from his place. The actor's last rites will be taking place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020.

