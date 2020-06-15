Sushant Singh Rajput' Death: Director Kushan Nandy Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts

Ever since the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood seems to be opening up more about their struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts. Recently, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz director Kushan Nandy revealed that he came very close to killing himself. Here's what more he said.

Director Kushan Nandy opens up about battling suicidal thoughts

In a long tweet thread, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz director, Kushan Nandy revealed how he came very close to killing himself but never managed to have the "courage to do so". He said how such thoughts had passed through his mind many times and he had even tried to act upon it. But he never found the courage to carry it out. Also, the thought of leaving behind the people important to him refrained him from taking such a step.

Further in the tweet, Kushan Nandy added that he had consulted doctors and taken medications, practised yoga and meditation and found these to be helpful. He knows there are many people like him. But presently, he is feeling better than before and finding positive things has helped him in this.

Kushan Nandy also shared some tips on coping with such feelings. He suggested stopping associating with people or things that have a negative impact even if its family or friends. He also said that help and support will eventually come to all even though it might not be from someone close. He also added to try one's hands at things that make them happy.

I would be lying if I say I have never thought of killing myself. It’s happened many a times... Just never had the courage to do so. Also, the thought of leaving some people behind, is scary. But yes, I have come pretty close... 1 — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 15, 2020

Tried consulting doctors... Medication makes you groggy. Took it for a few days, then stopped... Tried meditation, yoga.. they help. But I understand that there are many like me. It’s just a thin line between being able to pull the plug or not....2 — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 15, 2020

Have been feeling better for the past few months. What has helped me is finding positivity in things. Fake it, till you feel it’s real...Stop associating with everything and everyone that pull you down, or scoff at you... whether it’s people, family, friends, on social network..3 — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 15, 2020

Hopefully you will find people who love you for who you are. You will find people who care. I did..They might/might not come from close quarters. But you will find them close. Look for them. You might be lucky. Also do something that makes you happy..work, hobby,

maybe a sport..4 — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 15, 2020

AND so much of ostracism is associated with saying, ‘I don’t think I am fine’..Because you are supposed to be right, correct, strong. So what if you are not?..So say, you are not fine. It’s a way of feeling better, telling the world, ‘Accept me for what I am or fuck you’...5 — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 15, 2020

Open up and life will be good... Because remember, if you are stripped of your clothes, there is no fear of being naked anymore...



You are happy, satisfied, liberated and which is where it all started.. right? — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, in other news, Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held today in Mumbai at Ville Parle crematorium. The presence of his family and close friends from the industry like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra and a few more have been confirmed. Actor, Rhea Chakraborty, who was supposed to share screen space with the actor, was also snapped arriving at the hospital.

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020. His body was taken for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. No suicide note has been found yet. Condolences are pouring in for Sushant's family while the film fraternity stands shocked at the news.

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie on the silver screen was Chhichore which dealt with depression and suicidal thoughts. He had also worked in the movie, Dil Bechara before lockdown which is yet to release. Sushant was supposed to star in two other movies, Takadum and Rifleman.

