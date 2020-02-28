Ranveer Singh's highest and lowest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in the industry and has won millions of hearts with his impactful performances. He has worked in several movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat, Ram-Leela, and many more. Here is the list of his highest and lowest-rated film according to Rotten Tomatoes:

Highest rated films

Gully Boy (95%)

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and the film is inspired by the lives of street rappers in India. It's a story about a street rapper from Dharavi slums of Mumbai. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads. Gully Boy released on 15th February 2019 and was a massive hit. The film took over records of many blockbusters films upon release and emerged as an audience favourite.

Gunday (69%)

Gunday is an action movie that was released in the year 2014. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie is about two friends who fall in love with the same girl and end up fighting with each other owing to a misunderstanding. Gunday was a multi-starrer movie that was highly appreciated.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (67%)

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is about a conman who has conned about 30 women. Amongst the 30 women, three women con him back. The movie was directed by Maneesh Sharma and released in the year 2011. This movie was Ranveer Singh's big break in the industry. He impressed audience with his performance and instantly shot to fame.

Lowest rated films

Simmba (30%)

Simmba was directed by Rohit Shetty, which was the third installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe. The film features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The film is about a corrupt police officer who later mends his ways. The film is a remake of a Telugu film Temper. Aankh Marey was one of the best songs from the film.

Befikre (30%)

Befikre is a rom-com film, directed by Aditya Chopra. It stars Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The movie released in the year 2016. The audience had huge hopes with this film but it failed to meet their expectations.

Kill Dil (50%)

Kill Dil was directed by Shaad Ali. Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar played the role of two orphans who are raised by a gangster named Bhaiyaji, played by Govinda. Parineeti Chopra plays the female lead in the movie.

