Fans Trend Bharat Ratna For Sonu Sood On Twitter After His Efforts To Help Migrant Workers

With the entire country fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, the migrant workers were stuck in different places and unable to go home amid the lockdown. Actor Sonu Sood came in for their rescue and arranged transport and food facilities for them to be able to reach their hometowns safely. With all these efforts, Sood became quite popular on social media and now his fans are trending 'Bharat Ratna for Sonu Sood' in the micro-blogging site.

Fans trend Bharat Ratna for Sonu Sood after his efforts to help migrants

The actor did not only stop at the bus arrangement but also launched a special helpline number where people can reach out to him and ask for help. He revealed in an earlier interview that when he gets a call, his wife notes down the information and his kids start planning which person will board which bus. Sonu Sood is also taking care of the travel paperwork and medical reports.

ALSO READ | 'Our Moga Boy': Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Expresses His Pride At Sonu Sood's Feat

And The Boss-Thalaiva @SonuSood has arranged a special flight for taking back 170 sisters from Kerala to Odisha to their home.#BharatRatnaforSonuSood #BharatRatnaforSonuSood — Aman Agrawal (@CA_AmanAgrawal_) May 28, 2020

When the actor received news from a friend in Bhubaneshwar that there were some girls stuck in Kerala, he took control of the situation and decided to do his best to help them. Walking another extra mile for help, he had 177 girls airlifted from Kerala to drop them at Bhubaneshwar. Sonu Sood sought all the required government permissions to start operations at the Kochi and Bhubaneshwar airport.

ALSO READ | Fan Tells Sonu Sood, 'those With Name Sonu Are Considered Spoilt', Actor Has Sweet Reply

@PMOIndia @SonuSood The real ratna (gem) of India should get the Bharat Ratna. He truly deserves it. I request @PMOIndia to kindly consider it. #BharatRatnaforSonuSood — Anuj Sharma (@sharmaanuj1976) May 27, 2020

The actor has also been quite active on his social media and is usually quick to respond to his fans and people reaching out to him for help. When a fan asked him why he does not feel sleepy as he is available to help throughout 24 hours, Sood said that once every migrant worker reaches safely at their home, he will rest. This reply won millions of hearts and people continued to admire him.

I knw Sonu bhai is not doing this for any reward. But can we please ask for a Bharat Ratna for him.... #BharatRatnaforSonuSood — Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@BhatiaCrish) May 23, 2020

We want India Government to recognize his great work for humanity in time of crises. Sonu Sood deserves Nothing less than a Bharat Ratna award! @BJP4India@narendramodi @PMOIndia #BharatRatnaforSonuSood — Piyush Mathur (@Smartypiyush) May 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Thinks Toll-free Number Might Crash Due To High Traffic, Provides An Alternative

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Sonu Sood said that he is helping the migrant because he was once a migrant too, who came to Mumbai with a lot of dreams. He said that when he looked at their pictures and heard their heart-wrenching stories, he was reminded of his own struggle. Adding that he knows what struggle is, the actor said that he first came to Mumbai without a reserved ticket and added that he travelled by standing at the door and slept in the space next to the washroom.

@PMOIndia Just give Bharat Ratna to Sonu Sood and restore the dignity of the award. It will be a privilege for Bharat Ratna and not @SonuSood #BharatRatnaforSonuSood — Amit Agrawal (@whyyamit) May 28, 2020

Sood also revealed that Sonu Sood and Tabu are in constant touch with him. He added that Farah Khan calls him every day to ask if he needs any help. The actor said that he intends to keep working until every last migrant reaches his hometown.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood's Mumbai Local Train Pass Of Rs 420 From 1997 Surfaces, Actor Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.