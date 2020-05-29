Sonu Sood's Mumbai Local Train Pass Of Rs 420 From 1997 Surfaces, Actor Reacts

The 'nepotism vs outsider’ debate is often a talking point in the film industry. The star kids are often at the receiving end of trolling for getting an easy venture into the industry, while many from outside the industry have struggled their way up to success. The success after the struggle of one such actor, who has been making headlines all around, recently surfaced via a throwback picture.

READ: Sonu Sood's Fans Want To Honour The 'Dabangg' Actor; Details Here

Sonu Sood is earning praises from the citizens of the country for arranging the travel back home of the migrant workers and others stuck in Mumbai to other cities. However, there was a time when the actor used to be like the people he is helping at the moment. The Dabangg actor used to travel in the local trains of Mumbai 22 years ago.

A netizen recently shared a photo of his monthly railway pass costing Rs 420, covering the entire city, from Borivali to Churchgate, from 1997. The netizen marvelled at spotting the pass of the then 24-year-old and wrote, “Only those who have struggled in life can understand the pain of others.’

जिसने सच में संघर्ष किया हो उसे दूसरे लोगों की पीड़ा समझ में आती है



सोनू सूद कभी ₹420 वाली लोकल का पास लेकर सफर किया करते थे pic.twitter.com/uqW1fEMUZi — Arvind Pandey (@ArvindP67820085) May 29, 2020

READ: Sonu Sood Thinks Toll-free Number Might Crash Due To High Traffic, Provides An Alternative

The post did not skip the attention of Sonu, and he had a short but sweet reply. The Happy New Year star it seems recalled his struggle then when he helped all those who are stranded now and felt his life completed a circle.

Here’s the post

Life is a full circle ⭕️ https://t.co/XTVp1ysRaz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, after arranging numerous buses for the migrants, to go to their hometown in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Kerala for over two weeks, Sonu now helped a group by arranging for them a flight to Kerala.

After actors, sportspersons, and those from politics, even Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab, the state where Sonu was born, expressed pride about Sonu’s efforts.

Thank you so much for your kind words sir. You have always a been an inspiration for me. I promise to make our our fellow punjabis proud. 🙏 https://t.co/2R9dpS0zGW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 28, 2020

READ: Sonu Sood Opens Up About Being The 'next Rajinikanth' Of The Film Industry

READ: Fan Tells Sonu Sood, 'those With Name Sonu Are Considered Spoilt', Actor Has Sweet Reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.