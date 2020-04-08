COVID-19: Farah Khan's Son Has Lockdown Blues While Daughter Sells Sketches To Raise Funds

Sharing a picture of her son Czar looking out of the window to a deserted cityscape, Bollywood choreographer-director farah Khan brought out the totally relatable lockdown blues. With the entire nation in lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India, social distancing and self-isolation has everyone holed up in their houses. 12-year-old Czar Kunder can be seen standing next to a football in the post shared by Farah and captioned as, "A boy n A ball.. no1 to play with.. #czar #lockdowndiaries".

Have a look:

Read | Farah Khan proud of own 'foresight' with 'Coronavirus masks in 2004', see hilarious post

Earlier on Wednesday, the director also shared that her daughter Anya has been doing her bit for the fight against COVID-19 by urging people to help stray animals amid the ongoing health crisis. She has decided to sketch pets and then sell her drawings to raise funds for the animals. Farah shared the sketch and wrote, "My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she's only 12 yrs old.. ♥️".

Have a look:

Read | Farah Khan slams 'privileged' celebs for their workout clips from lockdown; B-town reacts

The coronavirus pandemic

The virus, known as COVID-19, is spread by droplets from coughs or sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. In others with weaker immune systems, especially older adults and the others who are susceptible to illness, it can cause pneumonia. There is no known treatment, but some drugs have shown promise and await trials in control studies.

Read | After Farah Khan slams privileged celebs' lockdown workout videos, Deepika defends her own

Read | Farah Khan set for 'Corona staycation' with family; urges fans to 'sanitize please'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.