Farah Khan Ali Explains Herself In Response To Kangana Ranaut's Statement, Actor Hits Back

Designer Farah Khan Ali has responded to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's defence of her sister Rangoli Chandel after her suspension from Twitter. In a long note, Farah has tried to reason with the Queen actor's claim, that the allegations made against her sister are completely false, by pointing out the markers that made her report Rangoli's tweet to Twitter. She has also clarified that she has 'nothing personal against Rangoli' and added that she 'should lead by example' on social media.

Have a look:

My dear Kangana,

Yours truly



Farah Khan Ali 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kG1lm7E7qe — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 18, 2020

Read | Rangoli Chandel's account suspended on Twitter, netizens react

A response to the note by Farah was instantly tweeted by the actor's team, who are also the managers of her social media accounts. Kangana Ranaut, through her team, has attempted to clarify Rangoli Chandel's controversial tweet by highlighting what she meant by bringing up words like 'these mullas' and 'Nazis'. The actor lashed out at Farah for twisting words and taking them out of the context as explained by her.

Have a look:

Dear @FarahKhanAli ,

Instead of selectively 'quoting' #RangoliChandel, post content of her tweet.She started by condemning those who attacked doctors, & referred to 'these mullas', meaning the ones who attacked. (1/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2020

Never did she compare herself to a nazi. She wrote 'they may call us Nazi', Referring to the slurs she recieved. Kindly dont twist words to suit your distorted narrative.

Team #KanganaRanaut (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2020

Read | Farah Khan lashes out at Rangoli Chandel & defends reporting her account on Twitter

Many netizens came out in support of Farah Khan Ali in this debate as they showed their approval of her justification through their comments on her post. Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta and Bollywood singer Caralisa Monteiro also backed Farah's claims through their responses on the social media platform.

Have a look:

And in this day n age calling to shoot people is not acceptable...plain n simple!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 18, 2020

You don’t need to justify reporting of a bigoted tweet calling for murder. — Caralisa Monteiro (@runcaralisarun) April 18, 2020

Read | Tweets by Babita Phogat, Kangana's sister Rangoli spread hate: Maha man files complaint

Kangana Ranaut stands by her sister Rangoli

Earlier on Saturday, the Manikarnika actor shared a video where she addressed the suspension of her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel from the microblogging platform. She called out Twitter for inhibiting Rangoli's right to express herself.

Have a look:

Read | Kangana defends Rangoli Chandel's tweet, calls out Twitter for inhibiting freedom; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.