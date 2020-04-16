Rangoli Chandel's Account Suspended On Twitter, Netizens React

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, is a rather controversial personality in the Bollywood film industry. Rangoli Chandel is infamous for speaking her mind on social media without any filters on the microblogging site Twitter. She often belittles other celebrities and the media in her Twitter rants. However, it seems like Rangoli Chandel's recent tweet on the Moradabad stone pelting incident has finally landed her in hot waters. Rangoli Chandel's twitter account has now been suspended and many netizens and calling her out for her controversial "insensitive" tweet.

Netizens react to Rangoli Chandel's account suspension on Twitter

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended after filmmaker Reema Kagti and several other celebs reported her account for her insensitive tweet. Even Farah Khan and Kubra Sait spoke out against Rangoli's controversial Tweet and asked the platform to take action against her. Soon, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter was suspended and her account is now inaccessible. Hundreds of netizens on Twitter also called for strict action against Rangoli Chandel when her recent controversial tweet went viral. Once her account was suspended, many netizens praised Twitter and some even asked Mumbai police to take legal action against her.

This made my day :)



More such radical accounts must be suspended - atleast till the day we fight this invisible enemy (COVID).



The entire humanity is united & these ELITE RADICALS are spreading hatred & fake news.

Also, she has expert views on everything 🙏#RangoliChandel pic.twitter.com/cdqYdMlWxZ — J 🇮🇳 (@ApatheistWrites) April 16, 2020

Finally a piece of good news amidst all the negativity! Well done Twitter! #RangoliChandel account suspension was long needed. pic.twitter.com/5rm0XkOCUc — Priyanka Jain (@Priyanka_0901) April 16, 2020

Honestly #RangoliChandel 's s*spension feels like end of a demon. People are so happy. — Mohabbatein (@sidhartha0800) April 16, 2020

