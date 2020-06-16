Farah Khan Ali Weighs In On 'nepotism' Debate, Says It Exists Everywhere But Morally Wrong

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide on Sunday, June 14, social media is flooded with opinions about the possible motivation for the late actor's fatal action. Many have pointed out the unfair practice of nepotism in the film industry which has always been used to favor the privileged few over a talented lot of actors who have had to struggle their way into Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput had also been a victim of this practice and had often voiced his opinion about it at social events.

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali has put forth her understanding of the term 'nepotism' and pointed out that while it is widely practiced in many industries, it is an unfair trick to gain success. She made a statement by tweeting a thread of her thoughts on the topic and claimed that 'it is morally wrong to mock anyone or make them feel Less than the person they are'.

Have a look:

Look around and you will see that it’s common practice for people 2favour their own kind over others that’s exactly why there is discrimination & why there is a battle everyday on SM. If you are so eager to use the word Nepotism, pl give others favours over yr own families first. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

She also said "Ironical then are those that harp about Nepotism in the industry but made their innings by using ppl to get in. U see life isn’t that simple & ppl constantly use Nepotism every where to reach where they should or where they believe their own should. Totally UNFAIR but True."

While Nepotism has become a new word here 4 every Tom, Dick & Harry,let me remind ALL that Nepotism is practiced as fervently in Politics, Businesses, even Religion bec ppl usually favour their own whethr that own stems frm same culture’caste/social status/pol party/race/religion pic.twitter.com/bkGsQdxUlx — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

In continuation to my previous tweets. While all practice Nepotism on a regular basis, what’s morally wrong is to MOCK anyone or make them feel Less than the person they are. Every person rich or poor,Black or White,Muslim or Hindu etc is UNIQUE. Let no one make u feel inferior. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is on-going. No suicide note was found in his room. His domestic help had informed the police about Sushant not opening his bedroom door.

The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors from the Cooper Hospital at the Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) shared with a news agency that the provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging, as per the post-mortem report given by the Cooper Hospital. His COVID-19 test was also taken, and the results were negative.

Statement from Sushant Singh Rajput's team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant was going through depression: Police

As per the reports shared by the police, Sushant Singh Rajput was battling with depression. A police official claimed that the probe in his house showed how that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added. Mumbai Police, as well as the crime branch officials, visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help.

