Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: When Late Actor Spoke About Nepotism In The Industry, Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on June 14, 2020, has left the entire country in a state of shock. The actor was known for his charming personality and acting skills. Fans of the actor have also been sharing several moments from his films, public appearances, and performances. A throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput talking about nepotism is going viral on the internet. Read to know more.

In the video that was shared by one of his fans, the actor spoke about Nepotism. Sushant Singh Rajput said nepotism can coexist and nothing will happen but at the same time if one intentionally doesn't allow the right talents to come up then there might be a problem. He said that the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day but until then nepotism will coexist at the same time with all kinds of people. Watch the video below.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Feels 'foreverness' With His Pet Dog In His Throwback Home Tour Video

A number of Bollywood personalities and sportspersons have expressed their grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise. The late actor's co-stars and fellow actors such as Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Amith Sadh, Manoj Bajpayee and several others have taken to their social media handles to share heartfelt notes and also sent their prayers to the grieving family.

Also read | Farah Khan Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'will Miss You Lots'

Sushant Singh's Rajput's last rites

Last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput were held at 4 PM on June 15, 2020, in Vile Parle crematorium, Mumbai. Mortal remains of Sushant were taken to Cooper hospital for performing a post-mortem that concluded that he passed away due to suicide. This morning, the actor's family arrived in Mumbai too.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites To Take Place In Mumbai On Monday At 4 PM

An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ex-roommate Siddharth Gupta Remembers His "Alien Brother"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.