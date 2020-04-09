Sussanne Khan Shares The Perks Of Working From Home; See Pic

Sussanne Khan has shifted to ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan’s house to spend their quarantine with kids. Sussanne Khan has also been sharing several pictures from her work from home time and it seems like she has been enjoying her time at home. Sussanne Khan’s recently shared a picture of hers and also stated the benefits work from home.

Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to share a collage of her different angle selfies. Along with sharing the picture, she also went on to describe her looks in the caption and gave some benefits of working from home. She went on to write calling the post a “funny ‘notes to self’ series of working from home."

She also stated her benefits of working from home. Sussanne said that she can stare into the calmness of the waves hitting the shores. She then wrote that even while wearing headphones, the sound one hears almost feels like one is underwater.

Sussanne Khan continued saying that she can wear her favourite home t-shirt during meetings. And the most important point while taking a portrait pic, one’s eyes can look best with only mascara. Check out the picture below.

Earlier to this picture, Sussanne Khan also shared a few glimpses of her desk and the view from her work from home. And the pictures posted by her is unmissable as it looks stunning. Check out a few pictures from Sussanne Khan’s work from home diaries.

