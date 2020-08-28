Sonu Sood, Farah Khan To Help Man Who Lost Leg Saving 30 People

Recently, the Tarique building collapse in Mahad has sent shockwaves across the nation. In the mishap, there was a braveheart Naveed Duste. He helped save the lives of 30 people and in his brave attempt, he lost his leg. Naveed is currently undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospital in CBD. However, his financial conditions have been creating difficulties for him and his families in his treatment. According to a report by Mid Day, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and director Farah Khan have come ahead to help the braveheart. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Sonu Sood and Farah Khan offer help to braveheart

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and filmmaker Farah Khan recently came across the reports of Duste being admitted to Apollo hospital and facing difficulties financially. Both of them have offered him to help financially in his treatment. According to the report, Farah Khan called up Naveed Duste’s brother in law Parvez Kauchali and assured him of help. Sonu Sood also gave a similar assurance to Naveed Duste. The report also added that Farah Khan was moved by the bravery of Naveed Duste.

Sonu Sood in touch with doctors

Talking to the tabloid, Sonu Sood said that he has assured the family of help and has told them not to worry. He will ensure that Naveed Duste gets back on his feet. He further added that today a lot of options in artificial limbs are available because of advanced technology and he had helped someone with a similar problem in Nagpur. Sonu Sood mentioned that he is already in touch with the doctors in Mumbai and Nagpur and once he gets hold of Duste’s medical files, everything can be arranged by him. Talking about his bravery, Sonu Sood said that he does not want Naveed to feel sorry about having gone inside the building for the final time to save someone’s life and get depressed while thinking about it. He assured that he will get him the best limb using which Duste will be comfortable and also able to go about his daily routine and earn a living.

Naveed Duste's family

The report added that Naveed Duste’s wife Nasreen, 28, and son Nayaan, 7 are still in a state of shock. His parents are also spending nearly 12 hours outside the Apollo hospital to pray for their son’s speedy recovery. This recent assurance from Sonu Sood and Farah Khan will come as a sigh of relief for Naveed Duste’s family.

