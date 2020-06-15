Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Chhichhore' Co-star Naveen Polishetty Feels 'numb'

Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on Sunday in Mumbai, last graced the silver screen with Chhichhore with an ensemble cast of Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma, Tahir Bhasin among others. Expressing 'numbness' over Sushant's demise, Naveen Polishetty in a text to an entertainment portal wrote that he is extremely heartbroken. Here's how Naveen mourned his co-star's demise.

Talking more about his Chhichhore co-star, Naveen expressed that he met Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Chhichhore and that Rajput did not make him feel like it was his first film. Naveen further wrote that by the end of the film he became like a brother to him. Polishetty added that the manner in which we have lost him is extremely shocking and also wrote that he feels numb at this point and is not in a position to talk more. Naveen concluded that he really wishes that Sushant finds peace.

Actor Naveen Polishetty made his debut with Chhichhore. Not only him but co-stars Varun Sharma and Tahir Bhasin also penned their emotional thoughts and mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Varun Sharma shared a still from Chhichhore with his co-star and wrote, "Speechless."

Tahir Bhasin, on the other hand, penned down a lengthy note and paid his tribute to Rajput. He wrote, "I will remember you as the boy who dared to dream. The world lost a gem much too soon. Saddened that today you lost what must have been an extremely difficult mental health battle. Your journey was inspiring and your insights and advice always generous."

Varun & Tahir's posts

In the film Chhichhore, Sushant, Varun, Tahir and Naveen play the roles of Anni, Sexa, Derek and Acid respectively. They were lauded for their acting skills and the eye-opening plot of the film was also was critically acclaimed. Chhichhore movie received a trail of praises from fans too.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was known for his great performances in movies like Kai Po Che, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others. The last memory of Bollywood's charming actor will be his upcoming film, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of Fault In Our Stars. The film will mark casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Sanjana Sanghi's debut.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

