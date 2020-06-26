Farah Khan Extends Financial Aid For Bihar's Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari Paswan

Bihar's cycle girl Jyoti Kumari Paswan, a 15-year-old girl cycled from Gurugram to Darbhanga, Haryana, to be with her ailing father due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. According to a report by a leading daily, filmmaker Farah Khan has led financial help to Bihar's cycle girl Jyoti Kumari Paswan. Khan has reportedly deposited money in Bihar's cycle girl Jyoti’s account to sponsor a full year of her school education.

The report also stated that the filmmaker is intended to do the same every year. Farah Khan has not made any official statement regarding the same and as the report suggests Farah Khan doesn’t want to talk about it. Furthermore, the report stated that Farah Khan found out Jyoti’s number through her sources and decided to do her bit for the girl’s education as this is something that will help her forever in life. Reportedly, Farah Khan also took help from an NGO she regularly works with to help Jyoti Kumari Paswan. The media report also mentioned that if Jyoti’s family approaches to Farah Khan again, she is ready to help all the three sisters for their education. Farah Khan is keen on helping as many needy as possible.

Also Read| Farah Khan Kunder shares a 'dramatic sky' pic; says 'waiting for aliens to attack'

Farah Khan's COVID-19 donation

Farah Khan pledged her COVID-19 donation in an interesting way. She auctioned her daughter’s sketches to raise funds for the COVID warriors. In an Instagram post, Farah Khan revealed that the total collection from the sale of sketches has amounted to more than 2.5 lakhs.

Also Read| Farah Khan Kunder shares "happy effects of this lockdown" with her son, Czar

Farah Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, shared a video, which features drawings sketched by her daughter, Anya Kunder. With the video shared, Farah revealed that they have raised more than 2.5 lakhs as a donation to battle the COVID outbreak in the country. Here is what Farah Khan wrote: “Over a 100 sketches done n a little more than 2 n a half lakhs collected n donated!! Thank you to all the generous contributors ♥️Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder”.

Also Read| Remember when Farah Khan opened up about Karisma & Raveena's on-set chemistry?

Farah Khan - On the professional front

Farah Khan is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have successfully managed to strike a balance between her career as a director and a choreographer. Farah Khan last directed Happy New Year starring Deepika Padukone. She will be next seen sporting the director’s hat for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 flick Satte Pe Satta.

Also Read| Farah Khan Ali weighs in on 'nepotism' debate, says it exists everywhere but morally wrong

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.