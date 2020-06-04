Farah Khan Kunder Shares A 'dramatic Sky' Pic; Says 'waiting For Aliens To Attack'

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan recently shared a picture of the 'dramatic sky' looking absolutely stunning. Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of how things look from her balcony. In the picture, one can notice the dark clouds, the greenery, high-risse and much more.

Along with the picture, she also went on to share her imaginative thoughts on the 'dramatic sky'. She wrote, “Waiting for the Aliens to Attack! Bas yehi bacha hain! No VFX required! #dramaticsky”. Check out the picture below.

Seeing the picture and the caption, fans went on to give several likes and also commented on the picture. Fans went on to tell Farah Khan not to jinx anything because as it is this year has been rough for everyone. While the others went on to tell her that they would not be surprised if any such things happen. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Farah Khan has been entertaining fans and netizens by sharing several pictures and videos on her social media handle. She has been sharing several throwback posts, quirky videos, fun posts with her kids and also sharing pictures on how she is spending her time during the lockdown. Farah recently took to her Instagram handle to share her daughters' school assignment.

The assignment was to recreate any painting with her daughter as model and needless to say, her daughters Dova and Anya aced the assignment. Farah shared their pictures and wrote, "Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, makeup artist, costumer & photographer all in 1. quite good I think... what say ul?" Check out the post below.

On the work front

Farah Khan is among the few Bollywood celebrities who have succeeded in striking a balance between her career as a director and a choreographer. Farah Khan, who last directed Happy New Year will be seen wearing the director's cap next for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

