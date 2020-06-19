Remember When Farah Khan Opened Up About Karisma & Raveena's On-set Chemistry?

Back in the date, Farah Khan Kunder, on a talk show had opened up about the relationship between Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Farah Khan revealed that the two divas had a kiddish fight on the sets of their movie, Aatish. Interestingly, Farah was back then a choreographer who was signed for a song in their film.

Farah revealed that Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were caught seen hitting each other with their wigs. Farah called it a teenage spat and added that the two actors were wearing wigs with plaits and beads in it. The director-producer then exclaimed that it was quite childish and she was sure that Karisma and Raveena would laugh about it if they saw it later.

As per reports, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor again did not exchange a word during the shooting of the film, Andaz Apna Apna. Reports also have it that the duo, now, has dissolved their cat-fights and are in talking terms. In an old interview, Raveena Tandon had revealed how Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi, refused to let her and Karisma Kapoor go unless they talked to each other while shooting the climax scene in the film.

Raveena revealed Salman Khan and Aamir Khan tried to bring Karisma and her together. Moreover, Tandon also added that when she and Karisma filmed the climax scene for the movie, they were both tied to a pillar. Later, Tandon exclaimed that they were told that the team wouldn't untie them unless they talk to each other.

Farah Khan, Karisma & Raveena's projects

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in Mentalhood, a comedy-drama web show which streams on ALT Balaji and Zee5. Mentalhood web series has a huge ensemble cast of Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. The web show was well received by the audience. Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, will now be seen in the upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2, with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty among others.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Farah Khan Kunder will direct a film that will be produced by Rohit Shetty. There are rumours speculating that the upcomer will be a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's multi-starrer Satte Pe Satta. However, no official announcement is made about the same.

