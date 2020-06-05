Farah Khan Kunder Shares "happy Effects Of This Lockdown" With Her Son, Czar

Farah Khan Kunder has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. The filmmaker has been quite active on the social media platform, especially during the lockdown. She has recently shared a video of her son, Czar Kunder with his grown hair which apparently “hypnotized” her. Read to know more.

Farah Khan Kunder’s happy effect amid lockdown

Farah Khan Kunder shared a video featuring her 12-year-old son Czar. It is in slow motion and Czar is seen shaking his head, showing his long hair. Farah captioned the video, “Im hypnotised!! Sm happy effects of this lockdown.. czar gets to grow out his hair( clearly not using the hairband his mother so painstakingly knitted).. i can keep watching his hair in slo mo.. it calms meðŸ¥° p.s - he s available for shampoo commercials ðŸ‘ðŸ»” [sic]. She also shared a picture on her story with, “Lockdown locks!! For hair in motion go insta handle” written.

Earlier Farah Khan shared pictures of her daughters, Anya and Diva Kunder. In them, she turned her daughters into portraits. While Anya was seen lying with flowers in open hair, Diva was sewing. Farah’s caption read, “Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1ðŸ˜œquite good I think.. what say ul? #anya #diva SWIPE LEFT” [sic].

Farah Khan even knitted a mask plus hairband for her son Czar Kunder. She posted the pictures of him wearing her “multipurpose” knitted wool. The choreographer captioned the post, “Is it a Mask?? Is it a hairband!!? My multipurpose knitted piece of mothers lov is finally done! See how happy my son looks wearing itðŸ˜‚ #czar #knitknitknit #maakapyaar”[sic].

Czar Kunder released his debut video as a rapper when the first nationwide lockdown was imposed. He also composed the music and penned down the lyrics of the track titled, Need to Survive. The song was about staying safe and quarantine during COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. Farah Khan Kunder announced the release of the song on her Instagram handle with calling out Czar as the "new rapper in town". Watch it here-

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder in December 2004, who was the editor of her directorial debut film, Main Hoon Na. Since then, the couple has worked together on each other’s films like Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Farah gave birth to triplets in 2008, two daughters and one son. They are currently spending the quarantine together.

