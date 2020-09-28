Farah Khan Introduces New Family Member And Pens An Adorable Note; See Post

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder took to Instagram on Sunday, September 27, 2020, to share pictures of the newest member of her family and also wish her children on the occasion of Daughters Day. The actor shared an adorable picture of her daughters and the new member - a pet dog named Smoochy. Along with the pictures, she also penned a sweet note praising her daughter’s work and how they went on to adopt Smoochy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared two pictures on the post. In the first picture, Anya Kunder can be seen carrying little Smoochy in her arms and is all smiles to the camera. In the second picture, Diva Kunder can be seen giving Smoochy a warm hug and is very happy spending time with it.

Along with the pictures, Farah also penned a sweet note revealing details about her daughter’s philanthropy work and how they went on to adopt little Smoochy. She went on to write saying, “after doing more than a 100 sketches & raising over 4 lakhs for stray animals in the lockdown, I firmly believe Anya manifested this Lil beauty in her n our lives…” Welcoming their new pet, Farah wrote, “#smoochy is the newest member of our fam n we are all in love with this little girl… #happydaughtersday”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by Farah went on garner heaps of praise and several likes. Some of the users, went on to praise the picture commenting on how adorable they are looking, while some went on say that Smoochy will be loved. One of the users wrote, “Omgggg!! Adorable”, while the other one wrote, “She will be loved”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Farah often goes on to entertain fans by sharing several pictures and videos on her social media handle. She has also been sharing several throwback posts, quirky videos, fun posts with her kids and also sharing pictures on how she is spending her time during the lockdown. Earlier to this, Farah shared pictures of her daughters' school assignment which is truly unmissable. Take a look.

