Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares A 'classic' Pic Of Dad Rishi Kapoor With His Siblings

Riddhima Kapoor recently shared an amazing picture that is a treat to her fans and cinema lovers. The actor shared a classic picture of her dad, Rishi Kapoor along with his siblings and his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. This pic is sure going to make fans go gaga over it.

In the monochrome picture that was shared by Riddhima, one can see Krishna Raj Kapoor sporting a sari as she sits with her youngest child, Rajiv Kapoor on her lap. Apart from them, her daughter Ritu Nanda appears to be on the left, while her eldest son Randhir Kapoor is on the far right. And as they were all smiles for the camera, adorable Rishi Kapoor is the only one to strike a pose which is too cute to miss.

Along with this picture, Riddhima also captioned the picture as, “Classic”. This picture is sure going to excite fans and take a trip down the memory lane. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Confesses She Fights With Brother Ranbir Kapoor 'all The Time'

Riddhima often goes to treat fans with several pictures that take the internet by storm. Riddhima and mother Neetu Kapoor recently welcomed a new family member - a pet dog named Doodle Kapoor. This little Shih Tzu has been ruling Neetu and Riddhima’s social media handle ever since his arrival. Take a look.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Welcomes New Member To The Family

Riddhima is also often seen interacting with fans and netizens through her Instagram handle. She recently interacted with fans where she went on to answer many questions related to fitness, lifestyle and many more. Fans also enquired about Neetu Kapoor’s well-being, to which she replied saying that Neetu Kapoor is doing fine.

Riddhima, who was quarantined with her family in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai after her dad Rishi Kapoor's passing away to be on her mother's side. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. The actor had his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor by his side at the time of his passing away.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Comments On Alia Bhatt And Shaheen's Latest Picture

Also read | Riddhima Kapoor Shares Pics Of Alia-Ranbir And Shaheen, Calls Them Her 'comfort Zone'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.