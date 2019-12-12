Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan As The Host Of The Show?

Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular television show since its first season. The show has got even popular after Salman Khan made his entry into the show. The show is currently at its 13th season. However, the show has seen a couple of controversies and quarrels within the house. Recently, it was reported that Salman was going to leave the house due to his bad health conditions and family reportedly telling him to stop working on the show due to the negative behaviour among the contestants.

According to the recent media reports, Salman Khan is actually planning to quit as the host of Bigg Boss season 13. It is also rumoured that the new host of the show will be Farah Khan. According to the reports, the 53-year-old is actually very upset with the behaviour of the contestants on the show.

According to various reports, it is true that the Dabangg 3 star will be quitting the show and Farah Khan will replace the actor as the host. He is very disappointed with the contestants' behaviour and he has also shared the same on the show. The Bharat actor's last day of shoot is not yet confirmed. But according to the sources, Farah is expected to join the show somewhere in January 2020.

There were speculations that the actor's family is very concerned about the health and wants him to quit the show as he is working round-the-clock. But Salman's father Salim Khan refuted such reports. In an interview with a leading daily, Salim said that Salman's health is fine and his family has not asked the actor to quit the show or slow down. He said that Salman is working round-the-clock and that is it. He said that there was no suggestion from the family to Salman and even his health is not a factor to worry. He said the actor is doing fine.

Salman joined the Bigg Boss show as a host in 2011. He hosted the fourth season if the show. The show aires on Colors TV every day and Salman appears in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Salman in Weekend Ka Vaar episode:

