Farah Khan, Mini Mathur Mourn Choreographer Hemu Sinha's Demise

Ace filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan‘s former dance partner, Hemu Sinha passed away recently due to the coronavirus. Farah Khan who was devastated by the sudden demise of Hemu shared two pictures on social media while penning her thoughts on the late choreographer. Apart from Farah, actress Mini Mathur who has worked with Hemu during Jhalak Dikhlaja 2 also wrote about her experience of working with a great dancer.

Farah Khan, Mini Mathur offer their condolence

While captioning the post, the Happy New Year filmmaker prayed for the soul of her former dance partner, friend, and guide. She further mentioned that she has only happy memories of Hemu Sinha with her which will be treasured for a lifetime. Back in the 80s, Farah and Hemu worked together as dance partners. This was the time when Farah was still trying to find her feet in the film industry as a choreographer. Zoya Akhtar, Bosco Martis was among a few to pour in their condolence for the choreographer.

Actress Mini Mathur penned a lengthy note for her Jhalak Dikhlaja 2 choreographer and reminisced the time when Hemu taught her the basics of the dance. Mini shared a series of throwback pictures from the reality show on Instagram and wrote that those who will understand that when Hemu Sinha was designated to be her choreographer for Jhalak Dikhlaja 2, he had come out of a self-imposed exile from dance after 15 years and had lost 25 kilos and was raring to go. She further admitted that she was skeptical initially because Mini thought she needed someone ‘sharper’ to make her look good since she was a novice at dance forms that weren’t about jumping wildly to music. But later, the actress wrote that after spending over 5 months with Hemu, she realized how beautifully and easily he taught her the intricacies of so many dance styles. Later, Mini praised Hemu’s knowledge of dance and his ability to deliver the best within a short time period of time which really impressed her.

