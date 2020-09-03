Mini Mathur 'isolated For A Week After The Shoot' Amid Pandemic; See Post

Mini Mathur took to social media and shared her experience of shooting for the second season of Discovery Super School League alongside co-host Cyrus Sahukar. She posted a video on her official Instagram handle on September 2, 2020, Wednesday, and recalled the safety measures taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out Mini Mathur’s social media post:

Mini Mathur 'isolated' for 7 days post-shooting

Recently, anchor Mini Mathur took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the second season of Discovery Super School League. In the caption accompanying her post, she recalled her experience of working on the show amid the pandemic and how they took necessary precautions. Mini Mathur added that she isolated herself for a week and took a test for COVID-19 after the shooting ended. She also tagged her co-host Cyrus Sahukar in the Instagram post.

Mini Mathur wrote, “The second season of my show - Discovery School Super League is here. This will always be a first, a special season that I have shot with @cyrus_sahukar in the middle of the pandemic with all the safety protocols. But the stress of whether it was the right decision to shoot was overtaken by the sheer brilliance of technology we used to enable 60 semi-finalists to participate in this pan India quiz- LIVE!! From remote parts of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Kerala & Jammu.. the sharpest quiz headed kids joined us with specially created software so they could play from the safety of their homes. I isolated for a week after the shoot just to make sure I was safe, did a test, and it was purely exhilarating to realise that we pulled this off. So, special show. Special season.” Check out Mini Mathur’s Instagram post:

Response on Mini Mathur's Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing, Mini Mathur’s social media post garnered more than 16,300 likes and over 15 comments on the platform. Fans and followers of the anchor expressed their excitement to watch Discovery School Super League. Many among them also showed their support with a host of emoticons like heart-eyed smileys, claps, red hearts, to name a few. Check out their responses on Mini Mathur’s Instagram post:

