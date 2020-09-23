Sussanne Khan's Mother Contracts COVID-19; Farah Khan Ali Says She's 'under Medical Care'

With the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 infected patients every day, multiple Bollywood celebrities and their family members have also fallen prey to the novel virus. After Amitabh-Abhishek and Arjun-Malaika, Hrithik Roshan's former mother-in-law and Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak has contracted COVID-19. Yesterday, Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali broke the unfortunate news of her mother testing COVID-19 positive on her Twitter handle.

Bollywood prays for Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine's 'speedy recovery'

On September 22, 2020, Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter to reveal that her mother has tested positive for COVID-19. Farah shared that her mother tested positive yesterday and is currently under medical care. She also requested everyone to wear their face masks and refrain from venturing out without a mask on.

Taking to Twitter to share Zarine's health update, Sussanne and Zayed's sister wrote, "My mom tested positive for Covid today and is doing fine. Is under medical care. Please wear your masks".

As soon as the news of Zarine Katrak Khan testing positive for the deadly virus broke the internet, several Bollywood celebrities took to the micro-blogging platform to extend some positivity and pray for the speedy recovery of Sanjay Khan's wife.

Celebrities including Genelia D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar, Soni Razdhan and Sophie Choudry are among the few who took to the comment section of Farah's post to send some 'love' to her and her entire family. While Genelia tweeted writing, "Sending your mum loads of love Farah", Urmila wrote, "Ohh wishing her a speedy recovery and you all take care too".

Check out other celebrities' reactions to Zarine's heath update below:

Oh dear ... please do give her all our love and best wishes. And you take care too ! 🌺♥️ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 22, 2020

Sending her a big hug Faaru. Inshallah she will be well in no time xx — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 22, 2020

Hope she gets well soon!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 22, 2020

Hope it’s a mild one Faru. Speedy recovery to her. — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) September 22, 2020

Back in April, Farah Khan Ali had taken the COVID-19 test and was tested negative. The jewellery designer had taken to her Twitter handle to announce the same as she expressed writing, "ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting". She also added how looking the relieved faces of her children and the in-house staff was a greater feeling than testing negative for Coronavirus and described it 'priceless'.

Take a look:

You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious 🤗🙏🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan is currently living with former husband Hrithik Roshan at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Sussanne shifted to Hrithik's place before the nationwide lockdown was imposed for her sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. She also recently celebrated former father-in-law Rakesh Roshan's 71st birthday with the Roshan family.

