Mini Mathur Gives A Sassy Reply To A Twitter User Who Called Her A 'paid Journalist'

Mini Mathur took Twitter to share her views on the nepotism debate, which reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a tweet, she revealed that Bollywood is a punching bag, which is an article written by husband Kabir Khan and Rohan Sandhu. Take a look at how she responded when one of the users misunderstood her to be a journalist.

When Twitterati said Mini Mathur is a journalist

Indian Idol host Mini Mathur took to her Twitter handle to give a convincing response to one of the Twitter users. After she posted the tweet on nepotism, many users started posting strange comments.

Ritu Bhatia, who is a well-known screenwriter, wrote, “Has always been in some way. People who clamour for autographs and behave like total loons in the presence of a star, go home and say “arrey ye saare film wale aise hote hain” it’s a narrative that makes them morally superior. Now they’re just better at spewing the venom. To which Mini Mathur replied, “Absolutely. Thank god for sane voices on twitter”.

Referring to Mini Mathur’s comment, one user wrote, “What about paid and desh drohi journalists like you? Jab koi actress sach bolti hai Bollywood ki hypocrisy ko lekar toh tum jaise mafia ke dallo ke peeche mirch lagne lagti hai”. To which Mini Mathur quickly answered that she was not a journalist and wrote, “I’m a journalist !!!?! Wow. Oh you mean like everyone else on twitter. Yeah.” Take a look:

(Image Credit: Mini Mathur IG)

Recently, Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor also opened up about his views on nepotism. In his recent interview with Hindustan Time, the Rang De Basanti actor was of the opinion that the fate of an actor was in the hands of fans, He also revealed that the audience today was more concerned with the value and variety brought on-screen by an actor rather than their legacy.

