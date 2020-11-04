Farah Khan Wishes Tabu On Her Birthday Recalling 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Days

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shares a special bond with most of the Bollywood celebrities. Her enormous contribution to the film industry is praiseworthy. Her wonderful journey has resulted in treasuring many friends over the years. One of those good fraternity friends is Hawa actress Tabu.

Talented actress Tabu celebrates her 50th birthday today. Tabu has captivated one and all with her acting skills and continuous to do so with noteworthy performances in Bollywood films. She is one of those celebrated Bollywood actresses who with their persuasion and acting craft are giving young actors a run for their money. Recently, Farah Khan posted a picture with the actress Tabu remembering days of Hum Saath Saath Hain on her birthday.

She captioned her post by reminiscing memories back to Hum Saath Saath Hain, she said that the first time she met Tabu was in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat and it felt like they were old friends who knew each other since childhood. She continued saying that it had been the same even 25 years later. She wished her a happy birthday and she said how much she loved her.

Farah Khan's Instagram Post

Tabu after giving a classic performance in the National Award-winning film, Andhadhun, was seen in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De and Salman Khan's Bharat. She was also be seen in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman and a south film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. She was last seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, a Netflix original movie.

The film Hum Saath Saath Hain is an Indian Hindi-language drama film written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Hum Saath Saath Hain cast includes Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, and Mohnish Bahl in lead roles. Whereas, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, and Mahesh Thakur play supporting roles. The story is about a family headed by Ramkishan. The movie was shot in Mumbai's Film City and the villages of Rajasthan. This powerhouse actress, Tabu, played the docile senior bahu Sadhana, in Hum Saath Saath Hain who was the perfect match to Vivek, supporting him despite him being handicap and being by his side in the toughest times.

