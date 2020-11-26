Farah Khan Posts A Funny Video On Her Instagram; Shares A Glimpse Of 'SmoochVati'

Farah Khan is one of the most experienced filmmakers and a well-known face in Bollywood. Farah Khan’s Instagram sees frequent activity and she regularly updates her social media about her professional and personal life. Known for her comedy movies and sense of humor, she has filmed and posted a rather comic video of her pet dog for a change. Have a look at the amusing video on Farah Khan's Instagram

Have a glimpse at Farah Khan’s ‘SmoochVati’

Farah Khan has over the years become known for her sense of humour, and she is seen cracking jokes and making the audiences laugh in her appearances in reality shows as well. She has now posted a funny video of her dog on her Instagram account. The video shows Farah Khan opening up a box of Louis Vuitton and to the amusement of the viewers, her pet dog pops it head out. The caption of the comic post reads, “SmoochVati.. ðŸ˜‚”

ALSO READ: Farah Khan Pens Open Letter On Choosing IVF, Says 'became A Mother When I Was Ready'

The caption of the post is likely a reference of ‘Bagwati’, a comic dig that is seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The netizens had a good laugh in the comment section of Farah Khan’s Instagram. Among the ones who reacted on the funny video was the well-known actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Farah Khan’s photos on Instagram often show her hanging out with other celebrities and posting such humorous photos and videos. She has previously posted quite a few photos of her dog along with the rest of her family as well.

Image source: Farah Khan's Instagram

ALSO READ: Farah Khan To Play Herself In Shaad Ali's Web Series Titled 'Call My Agent'

Farah Khan, along with her career in films, has also been seen as a judge in reality talent shows as well. She is famously known for her career in choreography as much as her career as a director. Farah Khan has directed a number of well-known films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and many more. She has even made an appearance as an actor in a number of films and had played a major role in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Her previous directorial venture was in 2014 in the film Happy New Year, which starred major actors such as Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone and more veteran actors.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan, Mini Mathur Mourn Choreographer Hemu Sinha's Demise

ALSO READ: Farah Khan Wishes Tabu On Her Birthday Recalling 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.