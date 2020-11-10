Farah Khan To Play Herself In Shaad Ali's Web Series Titled 'Call My Agent'

Farah Khan is set to appear in Shaad Ali's web series Call My Agent. The director-choreographer has made her appearance on various chat shows. She also featured in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba as herself. Read on to know the details.

According to Mid-Day, Farah Khan has taken her place under the arc lights for Shaad Ali's Indian adaptation of Call My Agent. Farah had not seen the original French workplace comedy, however, it just took one call from Ali for her to come on board. She stated that she is doing the cameo only for Shaad and has known him since he was Mani Sir's assistant in Dil Se. She recalled the old times and said that they used to sit on the train together while she choreographed Chhaiyya Chhaiyya. She also mentioned that she worked in many Mani sir's movies and the duo used to be the only Hindi- speaking people in a Tamil crew.

Farah Khan in Shaad Ali's Web Series' Call My Agent

According to the report, Shaad Ali's adaptation features stars like Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, and Ayush Mehra. The cast essays the role of four talent managers and each episode will have real-life celebrities. In Masaba Masaba, Farah essayed the role of a snooty director. However, her latest outing is closer to her off-screen self. As per the report, she will be playing herself in the web series. A role bagged with sarcastic one-liners that reflects who she is. Talking about the shoot, she said that Sarika and Akshara Haasan shot the episode with her. She also spoke about her famous home-cooked biryani that the entire team was thrilled to have.

Shaad Ali's Movies

Shaad made his directorial debut with the film Saathiya under Yash Raj Films and Madras Talkies. The film starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Later, his second film Bunty Aur Babli which brought real-life father and son, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on screen, was one of the biggest hits. Shaad Ali's films also include Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Guru, Raavan, Kill Dil, Soorma and Ok Jaanu.

