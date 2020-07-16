Farah Khan Says It's 'time To Embarrass' Twinkle Khanna, Posts A Throwback Pic

Farah Khan recently shared a few monochrome pictures with Twinkle Khanna and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor from the sets of Uff! Yeh Mohabbat on Instagram. She also added a lovely caption with the post and recalled the time she "tried to choreograph' in the movie. She also made a funny comment about how long the movie took to shoot. Take a look at the post and her caption:

Also Read | Did you know this actor suggested Farah Khan to consider Deepika for 'Om Shanti Om'?

Uff! Yeh Mohabbat

Also Read | Farah Khan wishes mum Menka on her 75th birthday; thanks for "gifting her double chin"

Farah Khan, who is very active on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a throwback pic with her followers. The black and white picture features a young Farah with Twinkle Khanna and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. Many cast and crew members are also visible in the picture. Farah has her eyes shut and making the victory sign while Twinkle is distracted and looking elsewhere. The picture is shot in Sikkim as revealed by Farah's hashtag and also showcases a few local people.

Also Read | Farah Khan shares glimpse of Sushant's hardwork & talent in making of 'Dil Bechara', Watch

Farah added a fun caption with the post as well. She mentioned that it took so long to shoot the film that the cast started calling it Uff, for fun. Here's what she wrote - The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS (@) Twinkle Khanna and (@) Abhishek Kapoor (emoji) me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat”.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up) (emoji) (#) love in Sikkim (#) Vipin Handa

Also Read | Sushant's sister's eulogy to Sonu Sood hailing Farah Khan, here are today's top stories

Many people commented on the picture. Most of the comments were light and funny and mentioned that the picture showcased a lovely memory. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Farah Khan's Instagram

Farah also posted a similar snap in her story. In the snap, Farah can be seen explaining something to Twinkle. Like her post, this picture is also black and white and is a candid throwback from the sets of Uff! Yeh Mohabbat. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Farah Khan's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Farah Khan and Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.