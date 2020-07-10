Sushant's Sister's Eulogy To Sonu Sood Hailing Farah Khan, Here Are Today's Top Stories

A lot seems to have happened today in the entertainment world. US President Donald Trump reacted to Kanye West's presidential candidature while Farah Khan reacted to the Dil Bechara title track release and talked about her experience on sets. On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela's fee for Virgin Bhanupriya shocked the netizens. Here are the top entertainment stories for July 10, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares heartfelt eulogy for her brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Tiwari remembered her brother in her own way on social media. She shared an emotional video and penned a heartfelt eulogy for Sushant. The video had short snippets from the actor's life like when he was writing letters, reading, playing tennis or prepping for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The video also had the song Vienna from Billy Joel playing in the background.

Farah Khan recalls shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara title track

The Dil Bechara title track released earlier today. Choreographer Farah Khan took a moment to recall how Sushant Singh Rajput had practised the choreography for a day and shot it in the next day in one take only. She also recalled Sushant looking alive and happy in the song. She also said that as a reward for his efforts, he had only asked for home-cooked food from Farah. Director Mukesh Chhabra also revealed in his Instagram post that Farah Khan did not charge a dime for the choreography of the song.

Sonu Sood tags Farah Khan a 'saviour of many'

While Sonu Sood himself has been called the 'Messiah of migrants', the actor recently hailed the Happy New Year director for being the "Saviour for many". Farah Khan had coordinated with an NGO and ensured they had proper menstrual hygiene during such uncertain times. In his tweet, Sonu hailed Farha for her contribution to the cause. See the tweet here:

Farahhhhh...You have been a saviour for many during this pandemic. So proud of you.. always😍 https://t.co/VnMehZ4Q6K — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 10, 2020

Donald Trump reacts to Kanye West's Presidential candidature

Kanye West surprised everyone when he revealed that he will be running for President of the USA. While many celebrities, as well as netizens, shared their view on the decision, current US President, Donald Trump also reacted to the news. He brushed off the rapper's recent comment that he no longer supported Trump. The latter also said in an interview with an international portal that he feels Kanye will eventually support his re-election bid and the two get along marvellously. Check out Kanye West's tweet here

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Urvashi Rautela charged seven crore rupees for Virgin Bhanupriya

According to reports, Urvashi Rautela has been paid a whopping amount of seven crore rupees for her upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya. There are numerous other rumours around the movie as well as Urvashi. One such rumour claims that she has been offered a sequel movie with Amitabh Bachchan in the cast. Another claimed that Urvashi had gotten married to her co-star Gautam Gulati after the latter posted a wedding picture of the two of them. But the latter turned out to be only a promotional gesture.

