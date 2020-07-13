Farah Khan Wishes Mum Menka On Her 75th Birthday; Thanks For "gifting Her Double Chin"

Farah Khan recently posted a couple of warm throwback pictures with her mother. Farah wished her mother on her 75th birthday with a charming quote and also joked that she inherited the double chin from her mother, among other things. Many celebs responded to the post with wishes for the director's mother. Check out Farah's post and the comments on it.

Also Read | Farah Khan shares glimpse of Sushant's hardwork & talent in making of 'Dil Bechara', Watch

Happy 75th Birthday

Farah Khan recently posted three throwback pictures with her mother on Instagram. This post was in celebration of her mother's 75th birthday. In the first click, fans can see a young Farah embracing her mother. Her mother is sporting some specs and a multi-coloured blouse while Farah has flower jewellery on and the photo seems to be from her mehendi ceremony which was in the year 2004.

Also Read | Sushant's sister's eulogy to Sonu Sood hailing Farah Khan, here are today's top stories

The second picture is also quite retro and lovely. Farah looks quite young and different sporting a pink shirt with blue bellbottom pants. Farah's mother is seated next to her and is wearing an Indian suit. Both of them are smiling for the camera. The last picture is a monochrome black and white picture. In this picture, fans can see a toddler Farah Khan with her mother.

Also Read | Farah Khan choreographed Dil Bechara's title track free of cost for Sushant & Mukesh? read

Farah also put a very wholesome caption with the pictures. She mentioned how life didn't come with a manual but mothers and also said some wonderful things about her mother. She also jokingly thanked her mother for gifting her a double chin. Here's her caption - Life doesn’t come with a manual.. it comes with a MOTHER.. Happy 75 th birthday to mine.. MENKA.. gifting me her sense of humour, her strength n her double chin!

Also Read | Sonu Sood is 'proud of saviour' Farah Khan for ensuring safe menstrual hygiene for women

Many people responded to Farah's post. The many celebs to respond to her post were Avinash Gowariker, Riteish Deshmukh, Pratekhaa, Gurmeet Choudary, Sanjay Kumar and many more. Most of the celebs wished Farah's mother on her birthday and Farah also responded to everyone's comments. Take a look at a few of the comments on the post.

Pic Credit: Farah Khan's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Farah Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.