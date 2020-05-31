Farah Khan Shows Off Daughters' Assignments, Says 'lucky For Them As Mommy Is Quite Good'

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan is one super-mommy when it comes to her kids and her quirky Instagram updates with them during the lockdown are a testament to that. The Main Hoon Na director has triplets, son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya, who have been attending school virtually while at home amid the nationwide lockdown.

She took to Instagram on Sunday and proudly shared her daughters' school assignment which made use of many skills that she could contribute with.

The assignment was to recreate any painting with themselves as models and needless to say, Farah's daughters Dova and Anya aced it. Farah shared their adorable pictures and wrote, "Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1😜quite good I think.. what say ul? #anya #diva"

Recently, she shared a post with a picture of her attempt to knit a hairband for her son Czar and gave a hilarious caption to the post. She wrote, "I started knitting a hair band for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of italy??😂 whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions?".

While Farah tried her hand at knitting, her daughter Anya has been making her proud with her sketching to raise money for the welfare of stray dogs in Mumbai amid lockdown due to coronavirus. The Om Shanti Om director had recently shared a video through Instagram where sketches made by her daughter were displayed as she revealed that Rs 2.5 lakh had been collected until now.

She wrote, "Over a 100 sketches done n a little more than 2 n a half lakhs collected n donated!! Thnk you to all the generous contributors ♥️Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder".

What's next for Farah Khan?

Farah Khan is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have successfully managed to strike a balance between her career as a director and a choreographer. Farah Khan, who last directed Happy New Year, will be seen sporting the director’s hat for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

