Farah Khan Reminisces 'Dil Bechara' Title Song Shoot, Remembers Sushant's Energy On Set

Farah Khan had been stunned on hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide earlier last month and expressed her emotions through her social media update. As the video of the title track of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara released today, the ace choreographer could not stop herself from sharing her experience of choreographing the late actor in the song. The beautiful soundtrack was shot in one take and Sushant was able to do it perfectly.

The Main Hoon Na director who was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput took to Instagram on Friday and shared a still from the new song along with an adorable picture with the late actor. She took a stroll down memory lane and recalled Sushant's dance moves on the sets of a reality show that she was a part of. Farah revealed that Sushant had only wanted food from her house as a reward for his dance.

She wrote, "This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. i wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me. thank u Mukesh Chhabra for including me on this journey of urs. #missusushantsinghrajput"

Farah shared the song through her Twitter handle and wrote how special it was for her to work with Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra for the first time. On an emotional note, she wrote, "This song is special! 1st time @itsSSR n i worked 2gether.he nailed the 1shot song perfectly n only reward he wanted was food frm my home..in hindsight I shld hav fed u a little more, hugged u a lot more. thank u @CastingChhabra 4 including me in ur journey.."

