Sushant Singh Rajput's BO Journey In Numbers Throughout His Film Career; Details Inside

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Dil Bechara's trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response from his fans. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar and will be available to watch for non-subscribers too, for free. While Dil Bechara has reportedly become the most awaited film of the year, here is a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's movies throughout his career. Take a look at the box office journey of Sushant Singh Rajput who is regarded for having done unconventional films. The actor was experimental in the choices of his scripts and while his career had ups and down, he was always praised for his performances in the movies he did.

Here’s a look at the actor’s box office journey:

Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che was the debut movie of Sushant Singh Rajput that released in 2013. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and Amrita Puri. Here are the details about the film's box office performance.

Budget: Rs 30 crores.

Adjusted Nett Gross 46 crores.

IMDb rating: 7.7/ 10

Shuddh Desi Romance

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The film was well-received by fans and critics alike and the songs of the film became very popular as well. The story of the film was about three youngsters who had an unconventional take on love, romance, and life.

Budget: Rs 25 crores

Adjusted Nett Gross: Rs 51 crores

IMDB Rating: 5.8

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy released in 2015 and was praised for its screenplay, writing, cinematography, and acting performances. The film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Here are details about how the film performed at the box office.

Budget: Rs 35 crores.

Adjusted Nett Gross: Rs 26 crores

IMDb rating: 7.6

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story

The biopic on former Indian cricket skipper, MS Dhoni was well received by fans and critics. The movie released 2016 was directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, and Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

Budget: Rs 110 crores

Adjusted Nett Gross: Rs 119 crores

IMDb rating: 7.7

Raabta

Raabta starred Kriti Sanon with Sushant Singh Rajput, Jim Sarbh, and Varun Sharma in the film. The movie was directed by Dinesh Vijan and was released in the year 2017. The film was about two souls meeting and uniting in several lives again and again.

Budget: Rs 47 crores

Adjusted Nett Gross: Rs 21 Crores

IMDb rating: 4.3

Keradnath

Kedarnath starred Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and had released in the year 2018. The movie was a potent combination of love, religion, passion, and spirituality.

Budget: Rs 68 crores

Adjusted Nett Gross: Rs 70 crores

IMDb rating: 6.3

Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya was a film about a gang of bandits living in the Chambal valley during the 1970s. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Manoj Bajpai, Ranvir Shorey, and Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Here are details about its performance at the box office.

Budget: Rs 28 crores

Adjusted Nett Gross: Rs 5 crores

IMDb rating: 7.7

Chhichhore

Chhichhore became the highest-grossing film of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film released in the year 2019, was directed by Nitish Tiwari. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Mohammad Samad, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla in pivotal roles.

Budget: Rs 53 crores.

Adjusted Nett Gross: Rs 147 crores.

IMDb rating: 8.1

Honourable mentions

Sushant Singh Rajput has also been featured in PK in a supporting role. The actor has also appeared in the lead role in a Netflix movie, Drive. In the movie, he was cast opposite Jacqueline Fernandes.

