Sushant Singh Rajput Impresses In His One-take 'Dil Bechara' Title Track; Watch Video

The makers of Dil Bechara unveiled the highly-anticipated title track of the film on July 10. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara title track is all about his charming charisma and his love for dancing. Voiced and composed by AR Rahman, Dil Bechara title track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Dil Bechara, Friend Zone Ka Maara song chronicles the overwhelming efforts of Sushant Singh Rajput (Manny), who tries to bring a smile on Sanjana Sanghi's (Kizie Basu) face. A shy Kizie is stunned at Manny's phenomenal dance moves.

He also gets Kizie to groove with him. However, she seems to be scared by the crowd. Kizie slowly escapes from the auditorium, and Manny smiles as he doesn't find her in the crowd. The striking number ends with Manny blushing. Choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder, Sushant boasts 'energy and charm', and the title track seemingly crafts his passion for dancing.

Even though Sanjana Sanghi has a few parts in the song, interestingly, the whole track revolves around how Manny tries to impress Kizie with his moves. By the looks of it, Manny helps Kizie engage with the crowd. Not to miss his interactions with different girls in the auditorium.

Watch Susant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara title track:

Only recently, AR Rahman, who has composed the music for Dil Bechara title track revealed that when he writes songs, he lets them breathe for some time and then presents them to the director. Reportedly, AR Rahman said he didn’t follow any rule or formula while composing the music for Dil Bechara. Rahman added that he totally trusted his heart.

The ace music composer continued that the music of Dil Bechara already had a heart and now, it has got memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as well. Choreographer Farah Khan, in an interview with a news portal, revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput filmed the title track of Dil Bechara in one shot and for that, he took a special reward too. Farah Khan also asserted that she knew Sushant would be able to perfectly do it.

Moreover, co-star Sanjana Sanghi posted the song on her social media handles and wrote, "Manny knocked his way into Kizie's life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. Listen, love, let the magic do its trick."

Dil Bechara title track has hit 494K views within an hour. The movie will retell the story of Augustus Waters and Hazel Grace from Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

