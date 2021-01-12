Farah Khan Supports The 'sight Saving' Cause; Shares A New Picture With Her Kids

Choreographer and director Farah Khan is married to Shirish Kunder and both are parents of three adorable triplets namely, Diva Kunder, Czar Kunder and Anya Kunder. Farah enjoys a massive fan following and often shares pictures of her kids on Instagram. Today, she treated her fans with another post.

Farah Khan's Instagram post -

In the post, Farah Khan can be seen posing for the camera with her children as they wear similar hoodies. Farah was seen in all black and paired her look with sunglasses. She captioned her post saying that she was very glad that they could get their hoodies online and support the cause. She also wrote a special thank you note to Nikhita Kapur for creating those special braille hoodies.

She further continued that one must join the moment to give back sight by purchasing Braille by Sketch hoodie. She said that one can help sponsor a sight-saving/sight giving surgery for someone in need by doing so. All four of them looked adorable. The picture received numerous likes and comments in no time.

Earlier, Farah shared another cute picture with her kids. She was seen spending quality time with them at a friend’s farmhouse. In the picture, Farah can be seen in a pink and blue checked shirt and casual pants. She paired her look with sunglasses. Her kids can be seen sitting beside her in casuals along with their dog. She captioned her post saying that lucky were those who owned a farmhouse and even luckier were those whose friends owned one. She continued saying that they were in the second category. Fans showered love on the post and commented in huge numbers.

Farah shared a post in which her daughters can be seen playing around with their dog named Smoochy. Her twin daughters, Divya and Anya are quite popular on social media. Farah considers the dog to be her third daughter. She took to Instagram and shared a picture in which her twin daughters can be seen wearing the same outfits in different colours. She captioned her post by saying that all her three girls were dressed up with nowhere to go. Celebrity friends and fans took to Instagram and added various comments on the post.

