Farah Khan's B'day: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Main Hoon Na' Director

One of the most prolific Bollywoood choreographers and directors, Farah Khan Kunder rings in her 56th birthday today, i.e. January 9, 2021. In addition to giving Indian cinema some of the most iconic dance choreographies of all time, Farah has also directed multiple superhit films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Along with being one of the most sought-after choreographers in Bollywood, she has also worked in the Tamil and Chinese film industries and enjoys an illustrious career of almost three decades after kickstarting her career back in the 1990s. Thus, on the occasion of Farah Khan's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the admirers of the National Film Award-winning choreographer to test your knowledge about Farah Khan's movies and Farah Khan's trivia.

Also Read | On Yash's Birthday Occasion, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The KGF Fame Actor

You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Farah Khan's quiz

1) Farah Khan choreographed her first-ever song for which superhit Bollywood film?

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Angaar

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Waqt Hamara Hai

2) Farah Khan kickstarted her career in the Hindi film industry as a choreographer in which year?

1990

1991

1992

1993

3) Farah Khan received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Choreography in which Bollywood film?

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Koi... Mil Gaya

Main Hoon Na

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

4) Which blockbuster film marked the directorial debut of Farah Khan in Bollywood?

Om Shanti Om

Main Hoon Na

Tees Maar Khan

Happy New Year

5) In which year did Farah Khan tie the knot with filmmaker Sirish Kunder?

2001

2002

2003

2004

Also Read | As Bipasha Basu Celebrates Her Birthday On January 7, Try This B'day Special Trivia quiz

6) How many children does Farah Khan have with husband Sirish Kunder?

One

Two

Three

Four

7) Farah Khan has choreographed the Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan in a dance number of which Chinese film?

Bleeding Steel

Kung Fu Yoga

Skiptrace

Namiya

8) Farah Khan has judged multiple seasons of which Indian singing reality TV show?

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Indian Idol

The Voice of India

Rising Star

9) Farah Khan last choreographed a dance number for which Bollywood film?

Housefull 4

Student of the Year 2

Veere Di Wedding

Dil Bechara

10) Throughout her illustrious career spanning almost three decades, how many Filmfare Awards has Farah Khan won?

Three

Four

Five

Six

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary: Take The Quiz To Test How Well You Know The Iconic Star

Farah Khan's birthday quiz answers:

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar 1992 Koi... Mil Gaya Main Hoon Na 2004 Three (Czar, Diva and Anya) Kung Fu Yoga Indian Idol Dil Bechara Six

Also Read | On Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The G.O.A.T. Fame Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.