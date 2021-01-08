Farah Khan's B'day: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Main Hoon Na' Director

Quick links:
One of the most prolific Bollywoood choreographers and directors, Farah Khan Kunder rings in her 56th birthday today, i.e. January 9, 2021. In addition to giving Indian cinema some of the most iconic dance choreographies of all time, Farah has also directed multiple superhit films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Along with being one of the most sought-after choreographers in Bollywood, she has also worked in the Tamil and Chinese film industries and enjoys an illustrious career of almost three decades after kickstarting her career back in the 1990s. Thus, on the occasion of Farah Khan's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the admirers of the National Film Award-winning choreographer to test your knowledge about Farah Khan's movies and Farah Khan's trivia.
Also Read | On Yash's Birthday Occasion, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The KGF Fame Actor
Also Read | As Bipasha Basu Celebrates Her Birthday On January 7, Try This B'day Special Trivia quiz
Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary: Take The Quiz To Test How Well You Know The Iconic Star
Also Read | On Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The G.O.A.T. Fame Singer
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.