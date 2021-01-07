Farah Khan Flaunts Her New Hairstyle As She Welcomes The New Year; See Pic

Ace choreographer and director, Farah Khan is popular amongst fans for her work in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Just ahead of her birthday, the director has now debuted with a new hairstyle and she loves it. On Wednesday, January 6, she took to Instagram, to share a slow-motion video of her flaunting her new look.

Farah Khan flaunts her new hairstyle

Farah Khan has finally kick-started the new year with a brand new hairstyle. In the clip shared by her, she can be seen dressed in a casual ensemble which is accessorised with a statement sling bag. After getting the hairstyle, she flaunted her hairstyle by shaking her locks as she nods her head. The choreographer seems extremely happy and jovial after getting the haircut done.

ALSO READ| Farah Khan's Twitter Account Gets Restored, Filmmaker Tells Fans To Be 'vigilant'

In the caption shared by her, Farah revealed that not only did she treated herself with a haircut but also coloured her hair. Going by the video, it appears that she opted for a light brown shade. Not only this, but the haircut was also Farah’s ‘first birthday gift’. For the unversed, the director will turn 56 on Saturday, January 9. Here’s taking a quick look at her new hairstyle:

Goodbye 2020.. HELLO 2021! My first birthday gift of the year.. haircut n colour frm @kantamotwani @kromakaysalon im lovin it!

ALSO READ| Farah Khan's New Pic With Her Daughter Leaves Fans In Awe; See Here

The new hairstyle has received tremendous love from her fan base. While some hailed it as ‘super cute’, another went on to call her ‘gorgeous’. Smiley and heart emoticons haven’t stopped flooding her comment section. Check out how fans are reacting here:

ALSO READ| Farah Khan Pens A Hilarious Yet Sweet Note For Shirish Kunder On Their 16th Anniversary

In other news, Farah Khan previously announced that her hacked Twitter account has been restored successfully. On January 4, she took to Twitter to thank Twitter India and its entertainment vertical partner for reinstating her Twitter handle. "Thank you @cherylanncouto @TwitterIndia for reinstating my Twitter handle after it was hacked and deleted. also @MahaCyber1 for being so helpful. Be vigilant people," Farah wrote. In December, Farah announced that the security of her social media accounts had been compromised.

ALSO READ| Farah Khan Shares Cute Pictures Of Her Girls, See "all 3 Dressed Up" In Latest Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.