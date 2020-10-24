A Suitable Boy: Twitterati Can't Get Enough Of Tabu's Screen Presence In The Show

Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy made it to Netflix on October 23, 2020, and Tabu’s performance has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics. Twitterati has flooded the platform with stills of Tabu from the show and words of appreciation for the actress. Take a look at the various appreciation posts for Tabu's performance:

Twitterati raves about Tabu in A Suitable Boy

Tabu plays the pivotal role of Saeeda Bai in the BBC Miniseries A Suitable Boy. The series is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name from 1993. Twitter users have taken to the platform and flooded it with appreciation posts for Tabu and can’t get enough of her on-screen presence. Have a look at some of the tweets.

Watching #ASuitableBoy



Saeeda Begum as just entered to detonate my laptop screen. Tabu. 😍😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/JHaBuyjBHw — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChai) October 23, 2020

Tabu is flawless 😘😘 #asuitableboy 🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️ 2 episode pending — angnyaade (@angnyaade) October 23, 2020

Tabu in #ASuitableBoy is 😍!

Gahh so excited to finally watch it. pic.twitter.com/HrODvogBBS — Sunaina Patnaik (@sunaina_patnaik) October 23, 2020

Yaar can't believe she's 49, it's just a blessing to watch tabu on screen 😍 #ASuitableBoy pic.twitter.com/4Zz5CKiUpK — Tarush Tiwari (@tarush_tiwari) October 24, 2020

More about A Suitable Boy

The plot is set in the year 1951, just a few years after Indian independence and is divided into 6 parts. It revolves around Lata Mehra, portrayed by Tanya Maniktala, who is a literature student, and her mother is looking for an eligible boy to marry her off. The series sheds light on Lata’s struggle to balance between her responsibilities and her keenness for romance.

The trailer showed glimpses of romance between Ishaan Khatter and Tabu who play Maan Kapoor and Saeeda bai respectively. In the story, Ishaan’s character Maan Kapoor will be seen having an affair with Tabu’s Saeeda Bai. In an interesting turn of events, Maan’s father’s political career is at risk due to his son’s romantic relationship. With a major focus on the lives of Lata and Maan, the show depicts how the future of India is changing.

The cast apart from Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Tanya Maniktala also include Rasika Duggal and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The supporting cast also includes known names like Shahana Goswami, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, and Vinay Pathak along with several others.

