Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tabu's Picture As A Baby With Mom And Sister Is Adorable, See Here

Tabu is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. She has delivered many blockbuster films. Audiences also love her for the different and eccentric characters she plays on the screen. Here is one of Tabu’s unseen pictures as a child which was clicked with her mother and sister.

Unseen picture of Tabu with her mother and her sister

In one of the rare and unseen black and white photos of actor Tabu with her mother and sister, Tabu is seen sitting on the lap of her mother with her palm folded in a ball. Her mother Rizwana Hashmi has her arms around Tabu. She is wearing a printed saree. Besides her is her elder daughter and Tabu’s older sister Farah Naaz with her hands folded on her lap.

Tabu's unseen photo received a lot of love on social media. Fans of Tabu immediately caught the striking resemblance between the mother and the daughter. Many have commented that she looks exactly her mother in the Tabu's unseen photo. See how fans have reacted.

Sneak peek into Tabu’s Instagram

Tabu lets her 1.8 million followers know of her personal and professional life very frequently. She keeps her fans updated about her upcoming movies or if any of her movies have crossed a threshold. She also let her fans know when her movie Astitva completed 20 years. Lately, her Instagram is full of her posts and videos about her latest series A Suitable Boy.

On the work front

Tabu has worked has also worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. She made her debut with the movie Bazaar in 1982. Tabu made her Telugu movie debut with the movie Collie No 1. Some of her notable works include Life of Pi, Biwi No.1, Hu Tu Tu, Astitva, Chandni Bar, and Drishyam. She also starred alongside Irrfan Khan in the movie adaptation of the international bestseller book Namesake.

Tabu went on to star in the laughter riot movie Hera Pheri. She was also loved for her performance in the movies Cheeni Kum, Haider, Andhadhun. She was last seen in the movie Jawani Jaaneman which also starred Saif Ali Khan. She is also going to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aryan. It is the second part of the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar.

Image courtesy: @tabutiful Instagram

