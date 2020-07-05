Farah Khan Wishes Geeta Kapur On Her Birthday With A Throwback Picture; Check Out

As Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur turned a year older on July 5, her friend from the industry, Farah Khan shared fun-filled wishes on social media. Farah shared a major throwback and rare photo of her and Geeta from back in the day. In the picture from their early career days, the duo looks completely unrecognizable. While captioning the post, Farah was full of pun as she indulged in some wordplay for the photo caption. Farah playfully wrote that both have been through “thick and thin” over their journey in Bollywood. Farhan who has choreographed the song Fevicol with Geeta also mentioned that even the song could not do anything on them.

Farah Khan's beautiful wishes for Geeta Kapur

Farah took a stroll down the memory lane and shared the captivating picture from Chadivali Studio on Instagram. In the adorable picture, the birthday girl is donning a blue saree. While standing next to her, Farah is seen in a pair of denim and tee. Captioning the photo, Farah extended her wishes to Geeta and wrote that she made a mother out of her way before she became a mother to three kids. Apart from this, Farah also shared a couple of pictures with Geeta on her Instagram Story captioning it, "Happy Birthday my first child."

Overwhelmed with such beautiful wishes, Geeta was quick enough to respond to the love and wrote ‘Love u sooo much mamma.” Apart from the birthday girl, scores of prominent celebrities from the fraternity stormed the

comment section with their beautiful wishes on the special day. Sonam Kapoor was the first one to pour in her love for Geeta who choreographed her first song. Malaika Arora was the second one to extend her wishes to the birthday girl. Ayushmann Khurrana called the picture “Gold.” Anil Kapoor echoed similar sentiments and praised the lovely duo in the picture. He wrote, that both of them are looking so good and sexy. Aditi Rao Hydari hailed the duo and wrote that both of them are looking so stunning.

Geeta Kapur, popularly known as Geeta Maa in the Bollywood film industry has graced many reality dance shows and is particularly known for her presence on Dance India Dance with Terence Lewis and Remo D'Souza. The choreographer began her career with Farah Khan's dance troupe and later on went on to assist her before making it big on her own.

