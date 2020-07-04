Saroj Khan: Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant & Ganesh Hegde Recall 'Masterji's' Fond Memories

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Her demise shocked several people in the industry. The legendary choreographer’s journey inspired a generation of choreographers to step in the industry and continue the dance legacy that she created. Many choreographers like Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Ganesh Hegde, reflected on Saroj Khan’s journey in Bollywood and also shared their fond memories with her in an interview.

Bollywood choreographers mourn the loss of Saroj Khan

Entire Bollywood is mourning the loss of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. The Ek Do Teen song choreographer passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Khan passed away Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. Many Bollywood choreographers in a recent interview with a media portal expressed how this loss feels personal and also shared their fond memories and moments with the late choreographer.

Director and choreographer Farah Khan in the interview with the media portal said that Saroj Khan was an inspiration to many including her. She revealed that when she entered the industry as a choreographer she did not face any gender discrimination because Saroj Khan paved a way for other choreographers since she was the reigning queen and formidable at her job.

Another director and choreographer who shared memories with the late choreographer was Ahmed Khan. The Baaghi 2 director said that he worked with Saroj Khan on the sets of Mr. India when he was acting in the film. After working with her at age 11, Ahmed Khan was assistant to Saroj Khan at 16 and even worked with her on the TV show Chak Dhoom Dhoom. In the interview, the director also called the late choreographer his “second mother”.

Just like Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant also mentioned that Saroj Khan inspired her primarily to become a choreographer. She called the late choreographer “an institute” and called her a force to be reckoned with. In the interview, Vaibhavi Merchant also said that Saroj ji proved that female choreographers are better than their male counterparts while also creating a space for new choreographers to map out their journey in the industry. Vaibhavi also revealed that she experienced the magic of Saroj Khan choreography when she choreographed Madhuri Dixit for a song in the movie Kalank and also called the Madhuri-Saroj Ji duo one of her favourites. While concluding the interview, Vaibhavi called Saroj Ji’s body of work her “bible”.

Choreographer Ganesh Hegde in the interview with the media portal recalled how he missed a chance to be Saroj Khan’s student since he was already working with somebody else. But the late choreographer did not miss a chance to support him when his song Main Deewana was released and she called him to congratulate on the song and also expressed her gratitude for calling her his favourite choreographer.

